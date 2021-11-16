ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman Peterson exceeds target, raises $692m

By Andrea Zander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia-based real estate investment firm Whitman Peterson has completed the final close of its fourth opportunistic real estate fund with $692 million in commitments to continue its GP-capital...

IntReal crosses €3b mark for open-ended property funds

Germany’s IntReal International Real Estate has crossed more than €3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) for its open-ended public-property funds. “The business line of public property funds is getting more and more important to us,” said Michael Schneider, managing director at INTREAL. “We are currently in talks with several asset managers who would like to enter the segment. At the moment, we actually have one investment fund in preparation.”
NAIOP projects strong rebound for office market

A demand forecast by the NAIOP Research Foundation is projecting a strong resurgence of the U.S. office commercial real estate market through 2023. As the unemployment rate declines, more workers return to the office and the economy continues to improve, the office space-net-absorption forecast has been revised from 1.8 million square feet to 8.3 million square feet in fourth quarter 2021.The total net absorption in 2022 is forecast to be 53.5 million square feet, with a quarterly average of 13.4 million square feet. In 2023, the projected net absorption is 34.3 million square feet during the first three quarters, with a quarterly average of 11.4 million square feet.
M&G outlook: Finding value in a new era

The real estate investment market is entering a new era in which investors may need to be increasingly proactive, according to M&G Investments’ outlook report. The changing requirements of property have accelerated, the report said. Office occupiers have regrouped, with a clear, long-term view of what they want from their space, while logistics operators’ need for efficient facilities to meet rising deliveries has intensified. Positioning buildings for the future is a top priority, and the report said 2022 is likely to mark the year of detailed net-zero planning.
MediaWallah Raises Targeted Series A Investment Round

High Demand for Identity-by-Design Solutions From Premier Brands and Publishers Fuels Need for Accelerated Product and Team Growth. MediaWallah, the identity by design provider to the world’s premier brands, publishers, platforms and agencies, announced that the company has closed a $2.3m Series A investment round from both previous and new strategic investors. The Series A, made at an equity ownership percentage that is significantly lower than the norm, is specifically earmarked for innovation and expansion of the company’s security technology capabilities and commercial teams. MediaWallah took a minimal investment as they are already profitable and growing.
Cap rates for net-lease medical properties compress significantly

In the third quarter, national asking cap rates in the single-tenant medical sector compressed to 5.95 percent, according to The Boulder Group in its 2021 Net Lease Medical Report. This represented a 55-basis-point decrease when compared with the prior year. “An increased investor allocation for medical properties was a primary...
Water-treatment solutions fund surpasses target, raising $100m

Gradiant, a global end-to-end cleantech water-treatment solutions provider and projects developer, has raised more than $100 million in Series C funding, surpassing its $65 million initial target. Gradiant develops and delivers advanced water- and wastewater-treatment facilities around the world, with a primary focus in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate raises $2.75b for opportunistic equity, firm’s largest fund

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate), the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, has closed its sixth opportunistic equity fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Partners VI (KAREP VI), with $2.75 billion in capital commitments, significantly above the fund’s original $2 billion fundraising target. The substantially oversubscribed fund, which is the largest raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors to date, received strong support from existing investors as well as significant interest from a diverse base of new investors.
Invesco Real Estate offers direct global fund to DC pension schemes

In the first move of its kind, the Invesco Global Real Estate Fund (GREF) has been made available to U.K. defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. The decision to open the fund to DC schemes marks a new era of direct investment into the global commercial property market for the United Kingdom, which has steadily moved away from a defined benefit pensions model to a DC-dominated one in the past 20 years. Prior to this, DC investors were limited to investing solely in U.K. direct property funds.
CRPTF makes $100m to multifamily fund

The Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF) has made a commitment to a real estate investment fund, announced Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden at last week's Investment Advisory Council meeting. Investments included committing $100 million to Cityview Real Estate Partners VII, an investment opportunity within the CRPTF's real assets...
German online car dealer Auto1 raises 2021 targets on strong demand

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German online used car seller Auto1 (AG1G.DE) raised its full-year revenue and earnings targets on Wednesday after reporting record third-quarter results thanks to strong demand, sending its shares sharply higher. The Berlin-based company is benefiting from the increasing digitalisation in the used car trade with...
3650 REIT raises $575m in new commitments

3650 REIT, a commercial real estate investment firm originating and servicing portfolio loans for relationship borrowers in addition to other strategic investments, announced the closing of $575 million in institutional capital commitments in its Bridge- and Event-Driven (BED) investment vehicle. These new capital commitments are from new and existing institutional investors and bring 3650’s BED platform to $1.35 billion.
RESICAP and Rockpoint Group expand JV strategies

RESICAP, a provider of institutional-caliber, single-family rental services, and real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group are expanding their single-family rental (SFR) strategy. “The expansion of our partnership with RESICAP and Resibuilt underscores our belief that single-family rental housing is an attractive core real estate holding for institutional investors, particularly...
Retrofitting for net-zero will have to be borne by investors

Investors will have to bear a large brunt of the cost of retrofitting buildings in order to help funds achieve net-zero targets. Jose Pellicer, head of investment strategy at M&G Real Estate, says that investment managers are not being honest if they pretend that “money is going to come from the sky” to upgrade properties into greener assets.
Catella fund buys Dutch residential property in Voorburg for €35m

Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB) has acquired Nieuw Park Leeuwensteijn, an existing apartment complex in Voorburg, a suburb of The Hague, for €35 million ($40 million) for the Catella European Residential Fund III (CER III). CER III is managed by Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM). The property is on...
Roblox Price Target Raised 70% by Morgan Stanley on Earnings

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report shares rose Thursday, after Morgan Stanley raised its price target 70% to $150 from $88, moved by its earnings report Nov. 8 and analyst day Tuesday. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak kept his overweight rating on the videogame platform. “RBLX’s Q3 results and analyst...
Target's sales, profits exceed expectations

NEW YORK – Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports. Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations, and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable-store sales. Target joins a number of retailers including Walmart heading...
