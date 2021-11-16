Whitman Peterson exceeds target, raises $692m

The real estate investment market is entering a new era in which investors may need to be increasingly proactive, according to M&G Investments’ outlook report. The changing requirements of property have accelerated, the report said. Office occupiers have regrouped, with a clear, long-term view of what they want from their space, while logistics operators’ need for efficient facilities to meet rising deliveries has intensified. Positioning buildings for the future is a top priority, and the report said 2022 is likely to mark the year of detailed net-zero planning.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO