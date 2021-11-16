ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXqNk_0cyRmB8N00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.

Here is a summary of their forecasts:

Bank Euro/dollar Dollar/yen U.S. 10-year

Treasury yield

Barclays $1.19 115 yen 1.75%

Morgan Stanley $1.18 118 yen 2.1%

Goldman Sachs $1.18 111 yen 2.0%

JP Morgan $1.12 114 yen 2.10%

(end-Sept 2022)

Wells Fargo $1.10-$1.18 110-120 2.00-2.50%

Investment

Institute

Barclays

Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”

Morgan Stanley

U.S. 10-year yields: “Continued strong growth in 2022, alongside receding but above-target inflation, keeps the Fed patient, yet gradually moving toward rate hikes, and keeps Treasury yields moving higher.”

Dollar vs euro and yen: “We see an up-and-down profile for the U.S. dollar. A Fed emphasizing that maximum employment is ways away and that subsequent hikes post-lift-off are likely to be gradual despite improving data is likely to increasingly contrast with other central banks who, having been quite dovish so far, are beginning to discuss normalization plans of their own. Policy divergence increasingly becomes policy convergence, and U.S. dollar turns lower in response.”

Goldman Sachs

Dollar: “Although the broad dollar likely has more downside than upside over the medium term, for it to actually depreciate the structural and cyclical drivers need to align, and we are now less sure that will be the case over the coming year... We revised down our 12-month EUR/USD forecast to $1.18 from $1.25 previously.”

JPMorgan

Dollar: “Policy repricing amid the ongoing supply-side inflation shock continues. Monetary policy divergence remains a theme for some pairs. Developments in the U.S. -- a more open-minded Fed on inflation and a tight labor market report—are supportive of U.S. dollar longs against the euro and yen.

Comments / 0

Related
gold-eagle.com

Wall Street And A Strange Dollar

So far, at least, increasing inflation does not in the least seem to be of a ‘transitory’ nature. In fact, it could be speeding up. Also so far, there is no noticeable decrease in the printing of dollars. The number of Covid-19 cases is declining, even more so in the south, but the threat of the virus still has Americans nervous and subject to many regulations from state to state, which means the economic recovery is sluggish. So why has the dollar been so strong since the double bottom at the end of May?
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Investment funds buy $18.193 billion 10-year note in November – U.S. Treasury

REUTERS – Large investment managers bought $18.193 billion at a 10-year note auction held in November, compared with the $19.895 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $14.134 billion...
MARKETS
Reuters

South Korea c.bank Nov rate hike a done deal, more coming next year

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank will raise interest rates on Thursday and carry a tightening cycle into next year as it tries to curb rising inflation and soaring home prices that have households piling on ever more debt, a Reuters poll found. Inflation in Asia's fourth-largest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Dollar#Inflation#Factbox Wall Street#Bank Euro Dollar Dollar#Barclays#Wells Fargo#Fed#Goldman Sachs Dollar#Eur#Jpmorgan Dollar
Reuters

Column: Oil futures hit by heavy selling: Kemp

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Petroleum futures and options were hit by heavy profit-taking last week as speculation about a potential release of strategic oil reserves and intensifying concerns about the state of the global economy hit sentiment. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 57 million...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Biden bets Fed's Powell can usher in full U.S. economic recovery

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, positioning the former investment banker to continue the most consequential revamp of monetary policy since the 1970s and finish guiding the economy out of the pandemic crisis. Lael...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. live cattle notch 4-1/2 year high, lean hogs gain on good demand

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) climbed for a fourth straight session on Monday, with front-month contract hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year high on strong demand. Lean hog futures also firmed, supported by good demand. Lighter-than-normal trading volumes aided livestock futures' advance on...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Reuters

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down after hitting record highs

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq tumbled deep into negative territory on Monday after both earlier hit record highs following the announcement of a second term for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly higher. Climbing Treasury yields kept...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks track Wall Street lower; won weakens

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street lower after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to serve another four years as the Federal Reserve's chairman. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.47 points, or 0.61%, to 2,994.78 as of 0245 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13% and peer SK Hynix added 0.42%. LG Chem and Naver fell 3.27% and 2.44%, respectively. ** Samsung Electronics Co said it had not made a final decision on the location of a new $17 billion chip plant in the United States, after the Wall Street Journal reported it would be Taylor, Texas. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.9 billion won ($136.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,189.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.38%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.9. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.22% so far this year, but gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 327.37 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was 383. ** The won has lost 8.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 points to 108.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.073%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 2.439%. ($1 = 1,188.7000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

Wheat lingers near 9-year high on USDA condition report

CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near their highest level in nine years, as concerns about global supplies were fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the...
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields drops to low 1.50s% as European lockdown fears trigger broad safe haven bid

Bond yields have moved sharply lower on Friday amid a bid for haven assets as Europe heads for lockdown. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now back to the low 1.50s%. US bond yields saw a sharp drop on Friday, the primary catalyst for which was a continued ramp up in concerns about lockdowns in Europe where Covid-19 infection/hospitalisation rates continue to surge. The drop in bond yields/rally in bond prices reflects a broader outperformance of safe-haven assets on Friday. The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped more than 6bps to 1.52%, now more than 13bps below earlier weekly highs at 1.65%. Declines of a similar magnitude were witnessed across the treasury curve. The 2-year yield fell 5bps to 0.45%, nearly 10bps below earlier weekly highs, the 7-year fell 7bps to 1.40% and the 30-year fell 5bps to 1.92%.
MARKETS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield inches lower after jobless claims data is about as expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.1 basis points lower to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yield falls from 1.60% amid risk-off sentiment in the financial markets

US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood. JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022. The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields slip as supply fades, strong demand for 10-year TIPS

(Adds quote, Fed speakers, TIPS auction result, next week's auctions, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the relative success of a 20-year bond auction on Wednesday reduced fears about further rapid yield increases, while the U.S. Treasury saw strong demand for an auction of 10-year inflation-linked debt. Yields jumped after data last week showed that U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October, with a weak 30-year bond auction adding to the selling pressure and corporate supply early this week extending the yield increase to three-week highs on Wednesday. The sell-off has now eased, however, after the U.S. Treasury sold $23 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday to demand that wasn’t as weak as some had feared. “I think that probably eliminates concerns that we’re headed in a rapid straight line higher in long term yields,” said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.587%. They have jumped from a low of 1.415% last week and are holding below five-month highs of 1.705% reached on Oct. 21. Griffiths said that he expects 10-year yields to end the year at around 1.75% to 1.80% but noted that some near-term events, including risks around the debt ceiling next month, could prompt some short-term safety buying of Treasuries in the interim. Bond moves may also stay choppy as the market struggles with reduced liquidity that is likely to worsen during the end of year holiday season. “There has been a pretty notable decline in market liquidity, which I think has been contributing to some of the outsized moves,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York. “The fact that we’ve already experienced some diminished liquidity suggests that this choppiness that we’ve seen can persist.” Investors are grappling with whether the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates sooner than expected as fears grow that rising inflation is becoming more entrenched. Inflation is becoming more broad based and expectations for future price increases are rising, a trend policymakers will be watching closely, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most reliable policy doves, also said he is "open-minded" to adjustments in monetary policy next year, if inflation continues to stay high. The Treasury sold $14 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday to strong demand. The debt sold at a high yield of minus 1.145%. Yields on the securities have edged higher after dipping to a record low of minus 1.243% on Nov. 10, though they remain deeply negative. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery continues, though a shortage of workers remains an obstacle to faster job growth. November 18 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 -0.003 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.5021 -0.002 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8455 -0.006 Five-year note 99-136/256 1.2229 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.4723 -0.017 10-year note 98-12/256 1.5872 -0.017 20-year bond 99-248/256 2.0019 -0.040 30-year bond 97-208/256 1.972 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.00 0.00 spread (Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slide

* Thai baht strongest since Sept. 8 * S.Korean shares down for third day * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks' policy review later in the day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy. The Thai baht led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed 0.2% each. The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points. "Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note. "Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added. Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme. "The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note. The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks added 0.3% Thai stocks rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise. Shares in South Korea extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581% **Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.02 -9.48 <.N2 -0.79 7.32 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.03 +2.39 <.SS -0.13 1.72 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.62 <.NS -0.20 27.76 EI> Indones +0.09 -1.31 <.JK -0.68 10.89 ia SE> Malaysi -0.06 -3.82 <.KL -0.24 -6.50 a SE> Philipp +0.16 -4.46 <.PS -0.51 2.42 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -7.99 <.KS -0.11 2.98 C> 11> Singapo -0.05 -2.60 <.ST 0.05 13.73 re I> Taiwan +0.09 +2.49 <.TW 0.33 20.97 II> Thailan +0.31 -8.13 <.SE 0.17 13.66 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields snap two-day fall as inflation fears renew

US Treasury yields rebound, helping S&P 500 Futures to pick up bids. US BBB plan, Japan stimulus and China push to cut taxes/fees brighten the mood. US inflation expectations also regain amid mixed Fedspeak, US data. Market sentiment brightens during early Friday as global policymakers push for easy money. Be...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 18 November 2021

The 10-year US Treasury yield has been moving higher in recent weeks. Does the shift signal an extended run higher? There’s a firmer upside bias lately, although this change doesn’t yet look decisive, although our average fair-value estimate of the 10-year rate continues to indicate that the path of least resistance is up.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy