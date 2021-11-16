ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Michigan health system sees 'dramatic' virus spike

 6 days ago
The number of COVID-19 patients at a major hospital network in western Michigan is up 40% since Nov. 1 as a fall surge pounds the state, officials said Tuesday.

Spectrum Health reported 367 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a “dramatic” increase in recent weeks, said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

The seven-day test positivity rate was 22.6%, the highest since the pandemic began in 2020, Elmouchi said.

The state health department on Monday said it was the first time in more than six months that Michigan hospitalizations had crossed 3,000.

