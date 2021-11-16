Why the Turn 4 incident between Verstappen and Hamilton was not investigated

Max Verstappen has opened up on his mentality amid this season’s Formula 1 title battle, which has the Red Bull driver leading Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races to go.Verstappen’s victory at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend has moved the Dutchman a step closer to his first world title, as he looks to dethrone seven-time champion Hamilton.And one of the keys to the 24-year-old’s success so far this season has been his relaxed approach, Verstappen has said.“I’m a more relaxed driver these days, I have a lot more experience now,” Verstappen said, via GP Blog....
Comments / 0