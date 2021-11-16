Why the Turn 4 incident between Verstappen and Hamilton was not investigated

Stewards at the Brazilian Grand Prix did not have access to a key piece of video footage which would have shone a light on the controversial incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on lap 48.Hamilton was forced off the track as he tried to overtake a stubborn Verstappen, who was leading the race at the time. Hamilton eventually passed the Red Bull later in the race to win and close the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings to 14 points with three races to go.Stewards assessed the incident and decided Verstappen should not be punished – the...

