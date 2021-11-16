ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Why the Turn 4 incident between Verstappen and Hamilton was not investigated

Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorsport.com's F1 editor, Jonathan Noble, breaks down why the Turn...

www.motorsport.com

The Independent

Max Verstappen explains why he’s a ‘more relaxed driver’ in F1 title battle with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has opened up on his mentality amid this season’s Formula 1 title battle, which has the Red Bull driver leading Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races to go.Verstappen’s victory at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend has moved the Dutchman a step closer to his first world title, as he looks to dethrone seven-time champion Hamilton.And one of the keys to the 24-year-old’s success so far this season has been his relaxed approach, Verstappen has said.“I’m a more relaxed driver these days, I have a lot more experience now,” Verstappen said, via GP Blog....
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Zhang Ya Qi's Macau GP horror crash

Zhang Ya Qi hits the wall at full speed in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO during the Saturday warm-up session of the Sands China Macau GT Cup. He sustained chest and back injuries but is in stable condition.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Red Bull enquired with the FIA about Mercedes’ rear wing design over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend after team boss Christian Horner noted Lewis Hamilton’s “mind-boggling” top speed at Interlagos. Horner said on Friday in Qatar that Red Bull was prepared to protest Mercedes as it questions the legality...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: Brazilian Grand Prix stewards did not see key footage in incident

Stewards at the Brazilian Grand Prix did not have access to a key piece of video footage which would have shone a light on the controversial incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on lap 48.Hamilton was forced off the track as he tried to overtake a stubborn Verstappen, who was leading the race at the time. Hamilton eventually passed the Red Bull later in the race to win and close the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings to 14 points with three races to go.Stewards assessed the incident and decided Verstappen should not be punished – the...
MOTORSPORTS
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Yardbarker

“Disgrace” – These F1 fans not happy after stewards overlook latest Verstappen and Hamilton incident

Some F1 fans on Twitter were not best pleased with the stewards’ reluctance to penalise Max Verstappen for running Lewis Hamilton off the track during the Sao Paulo GP. Hamilton, who started tenth on the grid, took full advantage of the Mercedes’ straight-line speed to fly up to second place, ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz offers Formula 1 solution after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen incident

Carlos Sainz says an increase in the number of gravel traps in the Formula 1 season would put an end to incidents like Max Verstappen’s battle with Lewis Hamilton at last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton soared through the field after starting 10th on the grid, but Verstappen ran his Red Bull wide when defending from the four-time world champion into Turn 4, compromising both drivers but costing Hamilton more time. The Briton did manage to make the overtake Verstappen 11 laps later, though, and secured a stunning victory that puts him right back in the title fight with the Dutchman.The...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

F1 Finish Line: Hamilton cruises in Qatar to close gap in standings

There's a first time, or even a 102nd time, for everything as Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix uncontested from pole position Sunday for his 102nd victory. Hamilton, who also started P1 for the 102nd time, led from flag to flag to narrow the gap on championship leader Max Verstappen, who had to settle for second place.
MOTORSPORTS
#Motorsport Com#F1
Motorsport.com

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Norris was forced to pit with eight laps remaining after his tyre “blew up”, ending the race as one of four drivers to sustain a puncture. Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi were also forced to pit due to front-left punctures, but Norris was the only member of the quartet to score points, finishing the race ninth. He had sat fourth prior to his late pitstop.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes set the outright pace in Friday practice, with Valtteri Bottas going two just tenths quicker than Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri. Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped FP1 but was only third in the overall timesheet, albeit still ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton. What time does qualifying for the...
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Monza WRC: Ogier survives scare as disaster strikes Evans

The Toyota title contenders were separated by 0.5s before the final day’s action in Italy, but after an eventful morning loop, Ogier’s rally lead has extended to 7.6s and he remains on course to secure an eighth world title in his final full-time outing. Ogier clipped a concrete barrier that...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes denied right of review request to stewards over incident in Sao Paulo GP

A hearing featuring both teams took place on the opening day of the Qatar GP weekend and deliberations stretched into Friday, but stewards ruled that, while video footage released from on-board Max Verstappen's car on Tuesday was duly a 'new' and 'relevant' element in the case it did not satisfy the third criteria of also being 'significant'.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes has "not seen Bottas as relaxed as he is now" in F1

In early September Mercedes announced it had signed Williams' George Russell to partner Lewis Hamilton for 2022 and beyond, with Valtteri Bottas moving to Alfa Romeo on a multi-year deal. Ever since the deal was announced, Bottas has seemingly been flourishing, taking his first win of the campaign in Turkey...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What's behind FIA's change of focus on Qatar F1 track limits

After observing what happened on track and following a discussion in the drivers’ briefing Masi has adjusted the list of corners that will be monitored from FP3 onwards. On Thursday, in his regular notes issued to teams, Masi specified the exits of Turns 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16 as locations where he expected drivers to run wide and track limits would be monitored via timing loops in the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge

Just minutes after the chequered flag came out at Losail, Horner was ordered to visit the stewards’ office for alleged breaches of the International Sporting Code. The two elements of the code – Article 12.2.1 f) and 12.2.1 k) relate to the standards of conduct that competitors are expected to follow.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout

Tricky conditions greeted drivers for the single-lap dash for pole, the grip level taking a nose-dive since regular qualifying earlier today. That made life difficult for this running early in the Shootout, while the likes of De Pasquale and Triple Eight pair Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen had longer to assess the conditions based on those on track before them.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Nurmi does the double with second Trofeo Pirelli win at Mugello

Second place and second overall went to Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) who was unable to do much about the young Finn’s two-second lead, despite shaving a few tenths away during the middle part of the race. The final podium slot went to Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki-Iron Lynx), already crowned champion yesterday,...
MOTORSPORTS

