ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

David Jenkins Jr. scores 25 points, as Utes improve to 3-0

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QERbr_0cyRkEZI00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes haven’t played the toughest of competition just yet, but they are taking care of business at home so far this season.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points as Utah cruised to an 86-55 win over Bethune-Cookman in its opening game of the Sunshine Slam inside the Huntsman Center Monday night.

Brandon Carlson had 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Both Gach had 11 points off the bench in his first game back with the Utes since transferring from Minnesota.

“I think, more than anything, my teammates did a good job of hitting me,” said Jenkins, who made 6 of 9 three-pointers to go along with five assists. “In general, we do a good job of finding the hot man. Whether it’s a game or practice, we notice that. I just think that comes back to how unselfish of a team we are, and how big we’re into our camaraderie and our team chemistry.”

Utah’s offensive needed a little time to get going but when it did, it went on a 12-0 run that was capped off by Dusan Mahorcic’s lay-up after the big man was rewarded for grabbing the defensive board and running the floor to put the Utes on top 15-4.

Craig Smith era begins with Utah victory over Abilene Christian, 70-56

After the 11:58 media timeout, the Utes hit a bit of a wall and went just 1-of-9 from the field before a lay-up from Branden Carlson and 3-pointer from Jenkins, as Utah took a 27-14 lead with 7:29 left in the first frame.

Jenkins then forced a Bethune-Cookman timeout with 3:19 left after the senior drained three-consecutive triples to put Utah on top 38-18 in a hurry. Jenkins scored 20 points in the opening 20 minutes, as the Utes built a 45-23 lead at halftime.

“The third game in seven days, and I’m proud of how our guys prepared,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought our preparation was really good by our coaching staff and our players.”

The second half was very much the same as Utah continued to increase its lead before back-to-back baskets from BCU (0-3) made it 61-36 in favor of the Utes with 12:00 left to go. The trend would not change as Coach Smith emptied his bench before the buzzer sounded with Utah delivering a resounding 86-55 victory.

Both Gach granted NCAA waiver, eligible to play for Runnin’ Utes

Utah now hits the road this weekend for the remainder of the Sunshine Slam down in Daytona Beach, Fla., where it’ll open with Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. (MT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Fives players score in double figures, as Utes win Sunshine Slam, 72-58

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are having fun in the sun. The Utah men’s basketball won the Sunshine Slam Tournament Sunday night, beating Tulsa 72-58 behind five players scoring in double-figures. Branden Carlson scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and was named the tournament MVP for the 5-0 Utes. […]
NBA
ABC4

Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz to blowout win over Sacramento, 123-105

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are on a roll again. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz took the lead for good […]
NBA
ABC4

Jazz lose to Memphis in final seconds, 119-118

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – When Bojan Bogdanovic drained his seventh three-pointer of the night with 1:28 remaining to give the Jazz a six-point lead, the crowd was going ballistic, and it seemed as though Utah was poised for its fourth straight victory. But the Memphis Grizzlies scored the final seven points of the […]
NBA
ABC4

Utes dismantle #3 Oregon to clinch Pac-12 South title, 38-7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Thanks to one of the most impressive performances in school history, the Utes football team is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ABC4

Why this Utah brand is using algae to make skis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – WNDR Alpine is working to revolutionize the winter sports industry, one molecule at a time. Founded in 2019, the Salt Lake-based organization utilizes oils mined from microalgae – as opposed to the industry standard, petroleum – as an essential component in the ski-making process. Though it may sound futuristic and […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lone Peak beats Corner Canyon again to win 6A state title, 49-42

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out, the first time was no fluke. Lone Peak beat Corner Canyon for the second time this year, 49-42 to win the 6A state championship Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Easton Comer threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Crew McChesney with 2:26 left in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy