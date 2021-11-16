Judge makes decision on competency of man accused in church vandalism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The man accused of vandalizing statues at a church in Youngstown was back in court.

Caleb Vancampen had a mental health evaluation. He is now declared competent to stand trial.

Authorities say he damaged 16 statues at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in February. It cost almost $100,000 dollars to replace them.

Vancampen will stay in jail until his next court date.

