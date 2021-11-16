Judge makes decision on competency of man accused in church vandalism
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The man accused of vandalizing statues at a church in Youngstown was back in court.
Caleb Vancampen had a mental health evaluation. He is now declared competent to stand trial.Brookfield police search for missing teen, warn those who may be helping her
Authorities say he damaged 16 statues at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in February. It cost almost $100,000 dollars to replace them.
Vancampen will stay in jail until his next court date.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0