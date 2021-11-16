Criticism as WA Panel Hastily Approves New Political Maps

Washington D.C. — Today, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and the Black Economic Alliance (BEA) issued a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging them to appoint multiple Black candidates to Federal Reserve leadership positions that will be filled in the coming months. The letter was signed by the leaders of the Black Women’s Roundtable, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Association of Investment Companies, the National Action Network, the National Association of Securities Professionals, the National Bankers Association, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, the National Council of Negro Women, and the National Urban League.

