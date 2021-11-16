ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Criticism as WA Panel Hastily Approves New Political Maps

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s redistricting commission approved new political maps for the state late Monday night amid criticism the panel may have skirted public meeting laws and might not have finished its work on time. The Seattle Times reports the votes on the congressional and state legislative maps were...

www.theskanner.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Skanner News

Oregon Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Legislative Maps

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to new state legislative districts approved by the Legislature in September. The lawmakers passed new legislative and congressional boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat. The ruling Monday was specifically about the...
SALEM, OR
The Skanner News

Giving Thanks

“In everything give thanks.” That Bible verse can be hard to put into practice. Just by being alive we can be sure of having moments of sadness as well as happiness. When you’re active in politics, you experience both wins and losses. Sometimes it can be hard to feel grateful.
RELIGION
The Skanner News

Four LGBTQ Leaders to Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Washington, DC – Today LGBTQ Victory Institute announced it will induct four political leaders into the 2021 class of the LGBTQ Victory Hall of Fame, which honors the LGBTQ elected officials, appointed officials and candidates who made a lasting impact on LGBTQ political history. The 2021 class will include former...
POLITICS
The Skanner News

In Kenosha and Beyond Guns are Becoming Common on US Streets

As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings that he said were self-defense, armed civilians patrolled the streets near the Wisconsin courthouse with guns in plain view. In Georgia, testimony in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers showed that armed patrols were commonplace in the neighborhood where Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased down by three white men and shot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Skanner News

Seattle’s Incoming Mayor Criticizes Proposed Police Cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor-elect is criticizing a City Council plan to cut $10 million from the city’s police budget, saying voters just endorsed his plan to prioritize public safety. The Seattle Times reports Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda introduced her proposed balanced budget package Tuesday afternoon, suggesting the council...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#Redistricting Commission#Democrats#Wa Panel Hastily Approves#Ap#The Seattle Times#Republicans#Democratic#U S House
The Skanner News

After Nixing Diversity Symbols, School District Fires Leader

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Oregon that recently banned teachers from displaying symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter has abruptly fired the superintendent, deeply upsetting members who opposed the move. The escalating disputes in the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have...
SALEM, OR
The Skanner News

Congress Should Remove ‘Blood Thirsty’ Rep. Gosar for Fantasy About Murdering AOC, President Biden

The Congressional Black Caucus is leading the call for sanctions against Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar after tweeting a video depicting him striking New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. The Arizona Republican’s fantasy of butchering the congresswoman continues as he appears to attack President Joe Biden in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Skanner News

11 States File Suit Against Biden’s Business Vaccine Mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to...
LAW
The Skanner News

Mayor Ted Wheeler Proposes Increasing Police Budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A year after Portland’s police department underwent significant budget cuts amid demands to defund the police, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday he is seeking more than $5 million this fall for police investments, including hiring more officers and buying body-worn cameras. Wheeler’s announcement came during the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Senate Republicans Block This Generation’s Voting Rights Act: Will President Biden Meet the Challenge

Across the country, Republican state legislators have been busy imposing new voting restrictions and devising corrupt redistricting schemes to give their party more power than they could win under a fair system. Republicans in the U.S. Senate protected that wrongdoing again in October by using filibuster rules to stop federal voting rights legislation from coming up for debate. This is political obstruction of justice, and President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats must not allow it to stand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Skanner News

Black-Led Organizations Call for Appointment of Black Members to Federal Reserve Leadership

Washington D.C. — Today, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and the Black Economic Alliance (BEA) issued a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging them to appoint multiple Black candidates to Federal Reserve leadership positions that will be filled in the coming months. The letter was signed by the leaders of the Black Women’s Roundtable, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Association of Investment Companies, the National Action Network, the National Association of Securities Professionals, the National Bankers Association, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, the National Council of Negro Women, and the National Urban League.
POLITICS
The Skanner News

County, City Announce New, Shared $38 Million Homelessness Spending Plan

PORTLAND (Nov. 1, 2021) — Sharing a deep sense of urgency around the need to safely and compassionately reduce the number of people outside sent surging by COVID-19, leaders from Multnomah County and the City of Portland jointly announced a more than $38 million package that will make immediate investments in shelter beds, health and outreach workers, community cleanup programs, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Federation Files Motion on Behalf of Black Farmers, to Intervene In Texas Lawsuit

East Point, GA — After decades of longstanding racism in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) loan programs, Black farmers stand to lose their farms, land and livelihoods after a temporary injunction halted an estimated $4 billion in debt relief passed by Congress as part of the American Rescue Act. The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Public Counsel, and pro bono counsel Winston & Strawn LLP, filed an intervention motion on behalf of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund (the Federation). The motion was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Miller v. Vilsack.
TEXAS STATE
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy