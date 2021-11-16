ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

By Gray News staff
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The FBI’s Crimes Against Children division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have critical information on the identity of an infant...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 4

Related
KTEN.com

FBI investigates police shooting in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A police chase in Durant early Monday morning ended when a suspect was shot and wounded by law enforcement. The gunfire happened around 1:30 a.m. on West Main Street near the Jack in the Box restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 69/75. The FBI is investigating...
DURANT, OK
wach.com

FBI asking for help identifying man known as "John Doe 45"

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the man known as John Doe 45. The pictures of the man were found by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2020. The data embedded in the video files show the video was produced between January 2019 and April 2019, according to investigators.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Child Exploitation#Gray News#Crimes Against Children#American Embassy#Gray Media Group Inc
bigcountryhomepage.com

FBI looking for John Doe 45

Retired football coach makes wooden crosses to spread positivity. Dems fan out across US to tout Build Back Better Act. Need for infrastructure improvements in Texas strong, experts say. Workers call on feds to crack down on airline assaults. AISD updated health and safety protocols. FBI - John Doe 45...
ABILENE, TX
threatpost.com

FBI: FatPipe VPN Zero-Day Exploited by APT for 6 Months

The bureau’s flash alert said an APT has been exploiting the flaw to compromise FatPipe router clustering and load balancer products to breach targets’ networks. A threat actor has been exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in FatPipe’s virtual private network (VPN) devices as a way to breach companies and gain access to their internal networks, since at least May, the FBI has warned.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Suspect Michael Buckley Allegedly Met 11-Year-Old Girl Online, Was Tracked After Amber Alert Through Cellphone

(CBS4) – Investigators arrested Michael Buckley, 30, in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who was the focus of a community-wide search out of Westminster earlier in the week that triggered an Amber Alert. According to his arrest warrant, Buckley was tracked back to his home in Littleton and will be charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Michael Buckley (credit: Westminster Police) “I noticed a whole load of police outside of our house,” one neighbor said. According to the court documents, the young girl was found with him the day after she...
LITTLETON, CO
Black Enterprise

Woman’s Body Left ‘Abandoned’ In Morgue As Funeral Home Buries The Wrong Person

A family in New York is suing the Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Long Island after a mistake by the home’s director delayed their mother’s burial by two weeks. According to NBC News, Sadie Williams‘ 11 children had already engaged Slinger-Hasgill to handle their mother’s funeral ahead of her Aug. 17 death. In accordance with Muslim tradition, Williams’ family took all necessary steps to insure she would be laid to rest within three days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

R. Kelly Associate Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence After Setting Accuser’s Car on Fire

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing Wednesday, about seven months after 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge. The Georgia resident admitted to authorities he had traveled to the home of one of Kelly’s accusers and set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside her Florida residence. Prosecutors say Williams’ deliberate actions were intended to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Hope They Get Caught’: Person Of Interest Sought In Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case. Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation. “I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy