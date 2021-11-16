ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

E. coli outbreak in multiple states linked to baby spinach, CDC says

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says an E. coli outbreak is linked to baby spinach that was sold in packages nationwide. According to the CDC, Minnesota officials found E....

