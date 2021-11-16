ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biogen's top scientist to retire

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Al Sandrock, the head of R&D and longtime chief medical officer at Biogen Inc., is set to retire at the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Business Journal

NY bank opens Boston office after Covid-19 delay

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based institution known for serving labor unions, progressive organizations and political campaigns. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can effect real change in our community and move forward together. Register...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Year-old Flagship spinout raises $370M

Generate Biomedicines has netted a massive Series B round and plans to grow its headcount sixfold within the next two years. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can effect real change in our community and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen Inc
Boston Business Journal

Viewpoint: Purchasing power is essential to improving food equity in Massachusetts

The Covid-19 pandemic worsened food insecurity and inequity across Massachusetts, when many people lost jobs or vital income, children lost access to meals through school, and families were forced to juggle the costs of housing, food, childcare, medical care, and other critical expenses. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and leaders across the commonwealth have hustled to provide food to people and families in need, but the gaps remain significant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Boston Business Journal

These 40 Mass. companies made the new Deloitte Fast 500 list

The list, released Wednesday, ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications and life sciences companies based in North America. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can affect real change in our community and move forward together.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

FDA Grants Theradaptive Breakthrough Medical Device Designation

For more information on Theradaptive, please visit Theradaptive.com at the bottom. Theradaptive, a privately held biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of regenerative implants announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Medical Device designation to its Osteo-Adapt SP Spinal Fusion implant indicated for transforaminal lumbar interbody spinal fusion to treat degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, or retrolisthesis. The Breakthrough Devices Program is a program for select medical devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA will provide Theradaptive with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols during the premarket review process. “Theradaptive has developed a technology that may provide several significant advantages over the current state-of-the-art in spinal fusion and musculoskeletal repair, including greater safety and more consistent outcomes,” said Dr. George Muschler of the Cleveland Clinic. “This is an exciting development in the field and having a Breakthrough Designation from the FDA is strong validation of the approach. The potential for patients is enormous.” Theradaptive’s regenerative implants are best-in-class and are designed to permit precise tissue regeneration for a variety of tissue types and clinical indications. The new technology enables superior outcomes and safety, and greatly improved ease of use. “This designation is a major milestone for Theradaptive as we aspire to change the practice of medicine by enabling precise tissue regeneration in a way that was not previously possible. This opens the door to entirely new treatments for conditions that currently have very few options,” said John Greenbaum, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Regulatory Operations at Theradaptive. About Precision Regenerative Implants: As of 2021 there are no precision regenerative implants available to treat spinal fusion, orthopedic repair, or craniomaxillofacial repair. The current state of the art is based on technology that is over 20 years old and has several serious safety issues. The annual cost of revision procedures in these clinical areas represents a significant burden to the healthcare system. About Theradaptive Theradaptive is a venture-backed biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic delivery platform technology for targeted tissue regeneration with a total addressable market of over $10B in several clinical indications. Theradaptive was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has received significant research and development support from the US Department of Defense. Theradaptive has operations in Frederick, MD and Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Viewpoint: Martha’s Vineyard can teach Boston about reducing emissions

That blinking microwave clock. Anyone who visits Martha’s Vineyard on a regular basis knows that blinking clock. It means the power has gone out — usually not for long, but out nonetheless. It’s no secret that Martha’s Vineyard has struggled with its electricity infrastructure. An undersea cable failure this summer underscored the stress on the Vineyard’s energy grid, especially when its year-round population swells in the summer from nearly 20,000 to more than 150,000 residents.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
946
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy