Garland Goodwin will be the presenter of the next Tales of Tryon on November 18, 2021. The presentation will once again be at The Tryon Train Depot at 5:00 pm. Garland grew up in Tryon, left for careers and service to his country, but thankfully, he came home as so many Polk County folks do. Anyone who reads locally knows how interesting Garland’s local stories are. Many of the people he profiles have sadly passed on, but they live in Goodwin’s memory to be shared with his beloved. This month he will talk about three well-known Tryonites. They might not be world famous but they all had an impact.

TRYON, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO