“He was the real star of the show”: Dan + Shay bring young fan onstage to sing “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan + Shay are spilling all the details of how they invited a young fan to sing with them at a recent show in Kansas City. In a Twitter thread, the Grammy winning duo shares how, when they looked out into the packed crowd at the T-Mobile Center, they spotted a...

995qyk.com

Dan + Shay Release Brand New Christmas Song ‘Officially Christmas’

Dan + Shay are again spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their brand-new holiday song, “Officially Christmas,” having shared the Amazon Original, “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” earlier this month. In 2020, the duo released their first original holiday songs, “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,”...
Dan + Shay Bring Young Boy On Stage Who 'Crushed' Performance Of 'ISPGTB'

During their concert they noticed a young man named Kyler in the front row with a sign that read, “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.”. In a TikTok video, Dan + Shay agreed his “creativity” would have awarded him a “free t-shirt...
Dan + Shay bringing country music to Tacoma

Nothing beats having live music back. Live music is back in full swing and the community is here for it. There is nothing like a bunch of country music fans to get the ball rolling. Country music fans are already a rowdy group of individuals and when they come together for an artist they love, it makes the concert experience so much fun since everyone feeds off of each other.
WATCH: Dan + Shay Sing Backstage For Fan As She Proposes

Dan + Shay helped one fan propose to her girlfriend backstage before one of their concerts by serenading the couple as one girl asked the other for her hand in marriage. The duo posted a video on Instagram of them walking down a hall as Dan shared, “So we got a super sweet message from one of their fans named Erin, she wanted to propose at one of our concerts, so we decided to do something a little extra special.”
Dan + Shay Bring Guitar Playing Fan On Stage For A Song

Dan + Shay brought a young man in Kansas City on stage to play guitar and sing on their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and the crowd went wild. The guys posted a video of the moment on their Instagram. They captioned the video, “We noticed a Lil guy in the front row holding up a sign that said, “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.” The creativity alone would have awarded him a free t-shirt, or at least a guitar pick, but the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words “Can I come to play guitar and sing with you?’ We asked him his name and he said “Kyler.” He bravely told the Kansas City crowd that he knew how to play “I should probably go to bed”, so we gave him a guitar and microphone and let him do his thing.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Says This Will 'Probably' Be His Last Season on the Show

Dancing With the Stars' 30th season is "probably" the last one for fan-favorite pro Val Chmerkovskiy. After being eliminated alongside partner Olivia Jade Giannulli during Monday's Janet Jackson Night, the longtime competitor on DWTS told Entertainment Tonight he was likely hanging up his pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy. "I've always...
Hear a snippet of the song Ariana Grande sings in ﻿’Don’t Look Up’

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿plays pop star Riley Bina in Netflix’s apocalyptic dark comedy Don’t Look Up, ﻿and a snippet of the song she performs in the movie has finally been released. After two astronomers discover a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth, they task Riley to write a song about it after...
Go easy on us: Adele’s ’30’ has arrived

It’s been five long years, but Adele has finally blessed us with her fourth album, 30. So far, the reviews for the album have been positive, with many critics praising it as her best album yet. Amazingly, Adele says she considered actually not releasing 30, before realizing, “It’s an album in my life that deserves to be heard.”
[email protected] Week In Review 11/15-11/19

Weeknights at 5pm, Planet 93.9’s [email protected] presents a unique playlist built around a daily theme. Here’s a look back at this week’s Fives. Got a suggestion for a [email protected]? Send them to [email protected]. Monday, November 15th – TIME Songs. Rancid – Time Bomb. Flesh For Lulu –...
