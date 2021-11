@theadleyshow Only in Nashville! 😍 So cool. @Lit @Eric Van Houten ♬ original sound – adley. This guy really channeled Lit in his performance of “My Own Worst Enemy,” so much so, that the band showed up and hopped up on stage with him! How cool! You can see them walking by a club in Nashville then hearing their hit song being played. They stopped and listened, then hopped the fence and went up on stage while the guy was still playing and shocked the heck out of him. You know this guy will never forgot that moment for the rest of his life. Sometimes, it’s all about timing.

