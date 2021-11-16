Food with a story

On a episode of Making It Grow show Christa Gonzalez, director of Culinary Medicine for the U S C School of Medicine, Columbia, and Ellie Lane, a member of Clemson’s Rural Health Team, told us about Food Share. This program helps people access fresh healthy food, which has become challenging as people have lost their jobs, given up work to care for children, and faced difficulties shopping safely. Every two weeks, people get a box of fresh food, much of it from local farms. The price is discounted for SNAP recipients– a twenty-pound box is super affordable at ten dollars. All of this is to improve health – diabetes and high blood pressure affect huge numbers of South Carolinians – so each box includes recipes for a healthier lifestyle – and the one we cooked was so good I’ve made it three times since then.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO