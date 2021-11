The culinary herb must-haves for your fall and winter gardens. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. There are a few herbs that will give a little greenery during the cold weather. And, that can withstand nights that fall below freezing, falling dormant in the coldest months and reviving in the spring. The right time to add these new plants to your garden is in the springtime or late summer/early fall. For already established plants, it is best to prune them back just before the first frost date of the season and let them sleep for the winter.

