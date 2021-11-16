Man shot inside of 6th Street tavern says he will be OK after shooting, no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered serious injuries after a shooting early Tuesday at an East Sixth Street bar in Austin. That man told KXAN he doesn’t know who shot him.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to an aggravated assault call at 1:37 a.m. at The Lodge tavern located at 411 E. Sixth St. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but no one else was injured. ATCEMS said the person’s injuries are “potentially life-threatening.”

APD said it doesn’t have a suspect in custody.

Eric Rios tells KXAN he was the man shot. He says he was shot twice but will be OK. He also tells us he does not know the man who shot him.

“I just want to say thank you to the officer that got there fast, because my mom said if it wasn’t for him — I would have bled out,” he told us via Facebook Messenger. “I want to thank everyone that kept me in their prayers.”

A preliminary investigation from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies (TRACE) Unit is underway.

A representative with TABC said, generally speaking, “cases involving a breach of the peace inside a TABC-licensed location, including assaults or homicides, are investigated by the agency to determine whether the business’ policies or practices contributed to the incident.”

TABC said an example of that would be if an intoxicated person was served alcohol, and then started a violent incident or a situation where the business “encouraged violent activity on the premises.”

There was another shooting inside The Lodge on Oct. 30, according to an affidavit.

“It’s like when you get kicked in the gut for the first time after a tragedy, you know you have that feeling? And it just happens again,” said Jesse Fortney, who owns Gnar Bar, which is about a three-minute walk from The Lodge.

He says he’s fed up with the violence.

“This has ruined Sixth Street completely. It makes owning a business on this street almost impossible,” he said.

Safety in Austin’s entertainment district has been in the public eye since a mass shooting in June killed one person and wounded 13 others. KXAN investigative reporter Kevin Clark went to Arlington, Virginia to see how city officials there curbed crime in its own entertainment district.

In a recent affidavit from a crime in the area, one officer even called Austin’s entertainment district a “high crime area,” noting “numerous shootings, robberies, assaults, murders, as well as other firearm investigations.”

