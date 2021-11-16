ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography offenses

By Vanessa Le
 6 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 51-year-old Neal A. Evans man was sentenced to five years in prison for receipt and possession of child pornography, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle.

At Evans’s sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm noted the significant and long-lasting impact to the child victims depicted in the images that Evans possessed.

According to Boyle, in July, Evans pled guilty to both counts of the indictment: attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, with both offenses alleged to have occurred in January 2018. Evans was released on bond following arraignment on the indictment but was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals after his guilty plea.

The statutory penalty for receipt of child pornography is five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Possession of child pornography carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Boyle said following Evans’s release from the Bureau of Prisons, he will be on federal supervised release for eight years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Macon County, Illinois, Sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Decatur Police Department.

Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in connection to the deadly stabbing incident that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody at around 11:00 a.m on Friday. She was then transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
