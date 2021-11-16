Bartow Police Seeking Tips In Dangerous Nov. 6 Shooting

POLK COUNTY, FL. – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a dangerous shooting that occurred at 2:24 AM, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, within the City of Bartow.

At approximately 2:24 AM the victim was driving into Bartow and stopped at a 4-way stop sign near the intersection of Wilson Ave. and Church Street.

At that time an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and an occupant of that unknown vehicle shot at the victim. The victim was not injured.

Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify the driver and/or the owner of the vehicle in these two photos.

The driver of the vehicle, which appears to be a 2015-2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, may have valuable information that will help in this investigation. It is unknown at this time if the vehicle was directly involved.

In regard to this case, Chief Dorman commented, “Shootings are not common within the City of Bartow. But when they do occur, you can bet that all investigative resources will be utilized to find and arrest those responsible.

Our team is working diligently to do just that. We have the lowest crime rate in the history of the city, and we intend to keep it that way”

“We invite anyone with information that may shed some light on this investigation, please contact Detective Riley at (863) 534-5041,” said Sgt. Eric Sherouse in a statement.

