Wyoming State

Be Proud; Wyoming Is NOT One of the Most Obese States in America

By DJ Nyke
 6 days ago
We can all breathe a little bit better knowing that Wyoming got a pretty decent score when it comes to how fat we are compared to the rest of the country. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. Overall, the...

Casper, WY
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

