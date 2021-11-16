ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Gone Fishing: Fly fishing and its link to men’s mental health

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tfOz_0cyReeFe00

DENVER (KDVR) — Many outdoorsmen enjoy fly fishing for the beauty of nature and its serenity. But it seems the sport reaches deeper waters than one might think.

Jennings Hester knows his stuff when it comes to fly fishing — and then some. Hester discovered the outdoor sport yields more than fish, it also helps with anxiety and depression.

Hester noticed a link between his love for fly fishing and maintaining mental health. That’s why he started Fishing the Good Fight , an organization supporting men’s development in their mental health journey. The organization takes men on weekend retreats to fly fish and attend group therapy.

Kruger Rock Fire explodes to over 75 acres near Estes Park; see photos here

“I was seriously struggling from about 18 to until 30, until I finally got help,” said Hester of his own experience with mental health. It takes most men about 12 years after first experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression to seek out help. Less than 20% of men struggling with mental health have received professional help.

After approximately 10 years of suffering alone, Hester sought therapy and the appropriate medication. But these weren’t all that helped him heal.

TSA looking for Coloradans during hiring event at DIA

“Getting out into nature — and especially fly fishing — it made me mindful, present,” said Hester.

For more information on Fishing the Good Fight, visit www.fighingthegoodfight.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald on food safety

Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald joins the Daybreak team every Monday morning with some great advice on our favorite fur friends. This week since it’s Thanksgiving week, Dr. Fitzgerald says now is the time to really be cautious as to what we drop and do around the kitchen as we’re making our Thanksgiving Day […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
FOX31 Denver

Let the pros help you with those Thanksgiving side dishes

Chef Deanna from Cook Street of Culinary Arts says that those Thanksgiving side dishes shouldn’t be difficult if you have the right ingredients. For many the stuffing is a favorite and Chef Deanna has the perfect recipe that should please everyone. Her twist on the traditional stuffing is she adds cornbread. Here’s the recipe that […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Fly Fishing#Kdvr#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
FOX31 Denver

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
FOX31 Denver

Thanksgiving Day scraps and your pets

Thanksgiving is a day filled with lots of yummy food and while having our pets near us at the dinner table is a common theme for families, pet owners should take caution when feeding their furry friends table scraps as it can quickly become a dangerous holiday for them.  It is important for pet owners […]
PETS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy