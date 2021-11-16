Atlanta police arrest suspect in deadly shooting over sports car

Brian Calderon-Betancourt 18-year-old facing murder charges (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police’s fugitive unit tracked down and arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Midtown Atlanta restaurant.

On Monday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Brian Calderon-Betancourt and charged him with murder.

Betancourt is accused of killing 21-year-old Andres Munoz, of Acworth, in October. Investigators said Munoz was shot after an argument over Betancourt leaning on his sports car in the parking lot of Loca Luna at 550 Amsterdam Avenue. The restaurant was closed at the time.

Authorities said Betancourt immediately left the scene after the shooting.

Police said Betancourt was found in southeast Atlanta. He is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

