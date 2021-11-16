ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police arrest suspect in deadly shooting over sports car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZBPp_0cyReaik00
Brian Calderon-Betancourt 18-year-old facing murder charges (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police’s fugitive unit tracked down and arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Midtown Atlanta restaurant.

On Monday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Brian Calderon-Betancourt and charged him with murder.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Argument over sports car ends in deadly shooting outside Midtown restaurant, police say]

Betancourt is accused of killing 21-year-old Andres Munoz, of Acworth, in October. Investigators said Munoz was shot after an argument over Betancourt leaning on his sports car in the parking lot of Loca Luna at 550 Amsterdam Avenue. The restaurant was closed at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said Betancourt immediately left the scene after the shooting.

Police said Betancourt was found in southeast Atlanta. He is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man dead following shooting near Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near Phipps Plaza. The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Phipps Boulevard, which run behind Phipps Plaza. Police said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound when the got to the scene. Channel...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Acworth, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Darrell Brooks Jr.: What we know about suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have named a suspect in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was initially named as a person of interest and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities Sunday after his identification was found in a red SUV that police say slammed through the city’s holiday parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 people. Brooks will be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide when he makes a court appearance Tuesday, law enforcement said.
WAUKESHA, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab. Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Midtown Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — None of the three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, according to a prosecutor, who said Monday in closing arguments that the defendants decided to pursue him "because he was a Black man running down their street."
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy