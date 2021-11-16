ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO says delta variant accounts for 99% of Covid cases around the world

By Robert Towey, @RobertToweyCNBC
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost all of the up to 900,000 Covid cases sequenced worldwide over the last 60 days originated from the delta strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid, said. Europe accounted for roughly 60% of the more than 3.3 million new cases in the world last week,...

www.cnbc.com

scitechdaily.com

Why the COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads So Easily and Infects People So Quickly

Findings have implications for next-generation COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has swept the globe, becoming the dominant variant within just a few months. A new study from Boston Children’s Hospital, published on October 26, 2021, in Science, explains why Delta is so easily spread and infects people so quickly, and suggests a more targeted strategy for developing future COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
SCIENCE
News On 6

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In United States

Health leaders say a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant, Delta Plus, is now in the U.S. Oklahoma's health experts say the variant has not spread across the country yet and they believe the virus could be spreading slower because of the natural immunity created during the Delta surge in the summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Europe witnesses record COVID transmission of Delta variant across continent

The rate of COVID transmission across Europe is of "grave concern," the World Health Organization said Thursday. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata spoke with WHO's regional director of Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, who warns vaccines are not enough, and that we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands and socially distance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

WHO: Europe Continues to Lead World in COVID Cases, Deaths

The World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological COVID-19 update that Europe again was leading the world in percentages of new cases and deaths from the disease. The WHO said the number of new cases in Europe rose by 7% last week and the number of deaths rose by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Germans Will Be ‘Vaccinated, Recovered or Dead’ by End of Winter, Health Minister Says

Germany’s health minister has warned that everyone in the country will either be “vaccinated, recovered or dead,” from COVID-19 by the end of winter. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Monday, Jens Spahn’s stark assessment was aimed at “urgently recommending” as many people as possible get vaccinated. Germany has seen a considerable rise in the number of COVID cases across the country over the past few weeks, with around 30,000 new cases reported over the weekend, almost double the number from the previous week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

What is the delta plus variant of the coronavirus?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another COVID-19 variant is showing up in labs. But just how big of a concern is delta plus?. North Carolina is one of eight states reporting the AY42 variant, also referred to as delta plus. But don't let the name fool you. At this time, the CDC...
natureworldnews.com

China Battles Yet Another Outbreak as Delta Variant Cases Surge in Dalian City

According to data released on Monday, China is fighting the spread of its largest Covid-19 epidemic, caused by the Delta strain, with passengers from a city where illnesses have spread quicker than elsewhere in the country being subjected to strict quarantine regulations in adjacent places. Domestic Infections. Chinese officials declared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theurbannews.com

New Covid Variant Spotlights Dangers of Vaccine Apartheid

The detection of an unusual—and potentially more contagious—Covid-19 variant is intensifying fears that denying vaccines to large swaths of the world’s population could allow the coronavirus to mutate unabated, prolonging the pandemic indefinitely and adding to the staggering global death toll. While the highly infectious Delta strain remains the dominant...
SCIENCE
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: 48 new Delta cases reported on Nov 11, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): A total of 48 new cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of concern (VOC) were reported in Malaysia on Thursday (Nov 11), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said of this number, 34 cases were detected in Penang, 12 in Pahang and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Third variant of Delta variant detected in in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has detected a new sub-lineage of the Delta variant of COVID-19. This new strain is scientifically called as B.1.617.2. AY 104. This is the third mutation of the coronavirus which has been detected on the island nation. Highlights. • New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected. • This is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA

Geneva [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA). The WHO chief noted in a press briefing on Friday that six times more COVID-19...
WORLD
AFP

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
SCIENCE

