Black Friday is right around the corner, and you know what that means: deep discounts on all your favorite products from Amazon, brought to you by squeezing low-wage workers for every ounce of labor that can be extracted from them. The holiday season is a particularly brutal time to be an employee in Amazon warehouses, but this year, Black Friday will look more like a blackout in some Amazon facilities. Warehouse workers in more than 20 countries are planning to carry out strikes, protests, and demonstrations on one of the biggest shopping days of the year in order to draw attention to Amazon’s unfair treatment of workers.

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO