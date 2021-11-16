Changes to Health and Safety Plan

As companies become more aware of the health and wellbeing of employees, the first office building in Tampa to meet the criteria for certification from the International WELL Building Institute has recently been completed. To improve employee health, the office tower meets certain standards such as filtered air and water, and the inclusion of plenty of natural light. Better working conditions like these can lead to higher levels of productivity from workers, with less time taken off for stress and fatigue. As well as creating a comfortable and healthy environment, employers also have a duty to provide a safe workplace where the risk of accidents is minimized. Although this can be harder in an outdoor setting, all workers should be protected from illness and injury where possible, and fully supported if a workplace accident does occur.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO