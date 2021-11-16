ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Changes to Health and Safety Plan

The Board of School Directors approved revisions to our Health and Safety Plan at their meeting last night. Significant changes include testing asymptomatic students and staff, who were exposed at school so that they can stay in school if they test negative and remain asymptomatic. This testing is called Test to...

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Food Sanitation and Safety course planned at FCC

FAIRFIELD — Frontier Community College (FCC) will offer a one-day Food Sanitation and Safety class for anyone in need of state certification for food handling. Positions requiring this certification may include jobs in a school cafeteria, restaurant, hospital or catering service. The certificate will be useful for anyone wanting to sell food items at any event.
FAIRFIELD, IL
WHSV

Augusta Health receives ‘A’ in patient safety

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Leapfrog Group released its Fall 2021 Safety Grades Wednesday morning, and for the third consecutive grading period, Augusta Health received an A. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
hotelbusiness.com

WTA survey: Health, safety and nature important to guests

The Wellness Tourism Association’s (WTA) recently released 2021 Wellness Travel Consumer Survey reveals that health and safety, plus access to nature, remain important to guests. Just under 2,500 consumers from 52 countries and territories took part in the three-month online survey to help the hospitality industry, tour operators and travel...
LIFESTYLE
ValleyCentral

Health officials encourage food safety for a safe Thanksgiving

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Thanksgiving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging food safety for a safe holiday. According to the CDC undercooking and handling poultry incorrectly are the most common problems that lead to food-borne disease outbreaks.  Environment Health Director for the city of Harlingen Josh Ramirez said they want […]
HARLINGEN, TX
#Health And Safety Plan#Assurance Testing
Marshall News Messenger

Leveraging Strategic Foresight for Worker Safety and Health

Foresight Friday @ NIOSH offers a variety of programming to advance the role of foresight in occupational safety and health (OSH) research, service, and practice. Strategic foresight is a practice rooted in futures studies that includes the development and analysis of plausible alternative futures as inputs to strategic plans and actions. The October 29th webinar explored strategic foresight as a tool that can enhance our capacity to anticipate, and even shape, the future as it pertains to work in order to advance worker safety, health, and well-being. The information contained in this webinar would be of interest to Occupational safety and health (OSH) researchers and practitioners; OSH professional associations; labor organizations; employer organizations; employees; industry leaders; federal, state, and local government agencies; healthcare and insurance providers.
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
se.edu

Occupational Safety & Health Info Session and Interviews – Zenith

Zenith Insurance Company is looking to hire safety internships and full-time positions. They’re specifically seeking a Part-Time Safety & Health Clerk preferably residing in Oklahoma. INFO SESSION. Monday, November 15, 2021. 6:00pm. Occupational Safety & Health Building, Room 226. Zoom option available for online students. INTERVIEWS. Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
DURANT, OK
case.edu

Complete Environmental Health and Safety retraining

Environmental Health and Safety requests those required to complete EHS safety retraining make sure their training is up to date. The retraining is an annual requirement for most classes, such as:. Annual. Biohazards with Bloodborne Pathogens. Lab Standard (Chemical Safety) Hazard Communication. Radiation safety. Respiratory Protection (including N95) Biannual. DOT/IATA/DRY...
JOBS
Tampa Bay News Wire

Looking After Workers’ Health and Safety in Tampa Bay

As companies become more aware of the health and wellbeing of employees, the first office building in Tampa to meet the criteria for certification from the International WELL Building Institute has recently been completed. To improve employee health, the office tower meets certain standards such as filtered air and water, and the inclusion of plenty of natural light. Better working conditions like these can lead to higher levels of productivity from workers, with less time taken off for stress and fatigue. As well as creating a comfortable and healthy environment, employers also have a duty to provide a safe workplace where the risk of accidents is minimized. Although this can be harder in an outdoor setting, all workers should be protected from illness and injury where possible, and fully supported if a workplace accident does occur.
TAMPA, FL
KGET

Bakersfield, Delano Adventist Health receive ‘A’ safety grade

The Leapfrog Group gave both Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Delano an “A” safety grade rating for Fall of 2021. This is the ninth consecutive time Adventist Health Bakersfield has received an “A” rating from the group “Now, more than ever in history, our community is seeing the value and importance of safety and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

