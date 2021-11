Governor Cooper Urges Families to Take Action and Apply for Child Tax Credit PaymentsEligible families must sign. Today Governor Roy Cooper encouraged families across North Carolina to apply for child tax credit payments. These dollars can immediately improve the food and financial security of families with children at a critical time as they work to recover from the pandemic. Families can visit GetCTC.org to find out if they are eligible for the payments and sign up to get them. The tool is mobile friendly and can be completed within about 15 minutes in most cases.

