Rothwell planning to appeal against Limerick penalty

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Philip Rothwell is to appeal over the decision of the Limerick stewards to fine him €2,000, suspend jockey Adam Short for 10 days and ban Duffys Hodey for 60 days following a running and riding inquiry.

The penalties were handed out following the first division of the Fexco Asset Finance Handicap Hurdle in which Duffys Hodey, a 28-1 chance, stayed on in the closing stages to finish sixth of 14 behind Lake Chad.

Duffys Hodey was found to have lost a shoe during the two-mile race and was being ridden by Short for the first time.

“I am part of a syndicate that owns this horse and I will definitely appeal it – 100 per cent appeal it. It will be my third appeal in the last number of months and I don’t want to be in this position,” the County Wicklow trainer told Racing TV.

“I am mesmerised. I can’t believe it. Halfway down the back it was questionable whether he should stay going.

“I saw he stayed on and when I went in (to the stewards’ room) I watched it on TV and didn’t know why I was there at all.

“The horse has never jumped or hung left before. I could see he was feely and missing a shoe.”

Rothwell, who enjoyed his first winner at Cheltenham for 15 years with Mc Alpine on Friday, went on: “Thankfully we got the minimum fines and penalties, but Adam had never been in a running and riding inquiry in 1,500 rides and I’ve never been found guilty before in three or four thousand runners.

“He was ridden prominently last time and didn’t quite get home, so we dropped him in and stayed on which is the right way to ride him going forward. However, he hung very badly to the left and jumped to the left.”

The stewards also wanted to examine the performance of favourite Strong Roots, who finished ninth, but his rider Gavin Brouder suffered a fall in the following race and could not attend the inquiry, so the matter will be sent to the Referrals Committee for hearing.

Related
newschain

Mrs Milner booked for Newbury outing

Cheltenham Festival heroine Mrs Milner is set to cross the Irish Sea once more for a tilt at the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Having run out an impressive winner of the Pertemps Final at Prestbury Park in March, Paul Nolan’s mare picked up where she left off with a Listed success at Limerick last month.
SPORTS
newschain

My Sister Sarah makes Kempton raid worthwhile

It is rare for Willie Mullins to send a runner from Ireland to the British mainland on a Monday, much less to Kempton Park. So punters duly noted My Sister Sarah, who produced a faultless display in the hands of Nico de Boinville to land the feature on the card, the five-runner Listed Racing TV Mares’ Hurdle Race.
SPORTS
newschain

Derby’s appeal against 12-point deduction adjourned

Derby’s appeal against their 12-point deduction for going into administration has been adjourned. An independent arbitration panel was due to sit this week after the Rams went into administration in late September but this has been halted for now, with no rescheduled date yet set. “The EFL can confirm the...
SPORTS
newschain

Red-hot Hughes reaches landmark century at Ayr

Brian Hughes became the fastest northern-based jump jockey to reach 100 winners in a season with victory on Dreams Of Home at Ayr. The 36-year-old has been in tremendous from day one of the campaign in his sterling effort to regain the title he won in 2019-20 from Harry Skelton.
SPORTS
newschain

Eklat De Rire has De Bromhead in the hunt for more weekend riches

Eklat De Rire will bid to continue Henry de Bromhead’s domination of the major jumps prizes in Britain this year with victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday. While the County Waterford handler has been a major force at the top level for a number of seasons, the success he has enjoyed in 2021 has been nothing short of remarkable.
SPORTS
newschain

Imperial Aura could bid to bounce back in King George

Imperial Aura who fell when going well in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock, has suffered no ill effects, according to trainer Kim Bailey. Having his first run since a wind operation, last season’s Grade Two winner was quietly fancied by the yard to gain a first success at the top level, but the trainer feels the eight-year-old will have more to come.
ANIMALS
newschain

A Plus Tard in top form after Haydock demolition

Henry de Bromhead reports A Plus Tard to have returned to home in rude health following his brilliant victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. Runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, the seven-year-old is clear favourite to go one better in March off the back of his 22-length demolition job on Merseyside.
SPORTS
