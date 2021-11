RICHMOND (WINA) – House of Delegates Republicans and Democrats met over the weekend choosing their leadership teams. The state board of elections certifies the November 2nd vote today with two House races with Republicans with leads less than a-half-percent… which spurs a state-financed recount in each. But Republicans chose who they termed Shenandoah Delegate Todd Gilbert as House Speaker, because if a recount holds those races still in Republican hands… Republicans will be House majority. They also chose Scott County Delegate Terry Kilgore as Majority Leader.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO