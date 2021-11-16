Pilot jailed for 10 months for turning up drunk at Glasgow Airport

An Amazon driver in Florida has been fired after a woman was filmed exiting his work van in a video that has been viewed nearly 12 million times on TikTok.The 11-second viral video was filmed by Dylan Hook, who told Storyful he noticed a woman enter the vehicle while staying at a hotel across the road.He said he began filming when he saw the door open a few minutes afterwards.In the clip, a woman in a black dress and with no shoes exits the backdoor of the van and walks away. The driver, who only appears in the clip briefly, was reportedly fired for allowing unauthorised passengers to enter their delivery vehicles.“The driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” a representative told TMZ.The video attracted nearly 26,000 comments.“So this is why my packages are always delayed?” wrote one person. Read More Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortagesAmazon delivery driver filmed beating 67-year-old woman after dispute over delayed packageAmazon will monitor delivery drivers with AI cameras that know when they yawn

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO