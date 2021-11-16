ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the fastest-growing home prices in Northeast Ohio

By Stacker
 6 days ago

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties .

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Cleveland-Elyria, OH using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of September 2021.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#15. South Euclid, OH
– 1 year price change: +21.1%
– 5 year price change: +57.4%
– Typical home value: $145,395 (#98 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Richmond Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +21.4%
– 5 year price change: +47.6%
– Typical home value: $199,740 (#72 most expensive city in metro)

#13. North Randall, OH
– 1 year price change: +22.4%
– 5 year price change: +71.5%
– Typical home value: $138,844 (#100 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Warrensville Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +22.6%
– 5 year price change: +82.0%
– Typical home value: $111,393 (#109 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Bedford, OH
– 1 year price change: +22.7%
– 5 year price change: +62.6%
– Typical home value: $129,296 (#103 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Cleveland Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +22.9%
– 5 year price change: +58.1%
– Typical home value: $171,989 (#83 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Euclid, OH
– 1 year price change: +23.2%
– 5 year price change: +76.0%
– Typical home value: $124,572 (#107 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Rochester, OH
– 1 year price change: +23.3%
– 5 year price change: +24.5%
– Typical home value: $125,674 (#105 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Maple Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +23.9%
– 5 year price change: +72.8%
– Typical home value: $100,326 (#113 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bedford Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +25.1%
– 5 year price change: +57.8%
– Typical home value: $167,361 (#88 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cleveland, OH
– 1 year price change: +27.2%
– 5 year price change: +98.5%
– Typical home value: $97,439 (#114 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Garfield Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +30.6%
– 5 year price change: +76.2%
– Typical home value: $110,576 (#110 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Linndale, OH
– 1 year price change: +34.2%
– 5 year price change: +139.8%
– Typical home value: $85,141 (#116 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Newburgh Heights, OH
– 1 year price change: +35.4%
– 5 year price change: +82.4%
– Typical home value: $92,820 (#115 most expensive city in metro)

#1. East Cleveland, OH
– 1 year price change: +39.3%
– 5 year price change: +84.6%
– Typical home value: $43,604 (#117 most expensive city in metro)

Free community baby shower today in Cleveland

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) – A free community wide baby shower aims to help families thrive in pregnancy and beyond with more than 30,000 items planned for donation. Friday, Marie McCausland of Solon, the founder of the organizations Mom Effect and DigiDoula spent the day organizing three storage units nearly overflowing with items intended for hundreds […]
Cleveland prepares for busiest travel week in nearly 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The upcoming Thanksgiving travel may be the busiest airports and roads have been since the start of the pandemic. However you’re getting over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving, AAA, TSA, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are giving advice on […]
One killed in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. Officers responded to St. Clair and Woodworth Ave. at just before 1 am. According to Cleveland police, a Mazda driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling eastbound on St. Clair, approaching Woodworth “in excess of […]
