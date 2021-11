The Dragon Ball franchise has seen a massive number of video game releases over the years, and most of them have come in the form of fighting games. Considering that the series has a heavy focus on martial arts and superpowered aliens shooting beams at each other, it makes sense that Bandai Namco would see the fighting game genre as the most natural way to translate the series’ concept into an interactive medium. But while games like Dragon Ball FighterZ have found great success, many may understandably want the series to explore new ideas and genres rather than retread old ground. It seems that Bandai Namco has answered these fans’ call, as it just dropped a trailer for a new asymmetrical online multiplayer game titled Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO