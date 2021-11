Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. Wild update: This is the Wild's first game at Vegas since the Golden Knights eliminated the team from the first round of the playoffs last season. G Cam Talbot will start in net for the Wild, and he was superb vs. Vegas in the playoffs. Talbot had a 2.45 goals-against average and .923 save percentage to go along with two shutouts in the seven-game series. Fs Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman all had two goals apiece vs. Vegas. Overall, the Wild is 11-2-3 against the Golden Knights all-time in the regular season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO