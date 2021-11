Regardless of the verity of its origins, Thanksgiving is ready to celebrated in just a few days time. Hopefully your family and/or friends are preparing the holiday staples – the turkey, the cranberry sauce, the mashed potatoes and gravy, the so on and so forth – because this upcoming Waffle One is only reminding us of the once-a-year meal. This looming release seems to capture the colorful essence of the late-November dinner setting, with hit of burnt orange, light khaki, green, and red covering the various layers of this impressive in-line shoe by Nike, while the transparent synthetic mimics the Tupperware containers that your guests will surely leave your home with.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO