Darren Till is impressed with Khamzat Chimaev and has accepted Borz’s offer to train together. Over the past couple of months, Till and Chimaev have joked around with one another. They did an Instagram Live where they joke they would fight one another and both of them said they’d smash the other. Chimaev also offered to train Till, and after seeing the Swede’s win over Li Jingliang, Till was convinced.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO