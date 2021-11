The Sam Beal era with the New York Giants is officially over and won't be much to remember in the future. As Josh Alper explained for Pro Football Talk, the Giants waived Beal on Tuesday during their bye. It's the end of a relationship that started when New York acquired the cornerback via a third-round pick in the 2018 Supplemental Draft that stalled out before it ever really began, and it ends with a whimper after Beal was more a spectator than a contributor during his Big Blue tenure.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO