Cancer

Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action 2021

World Health Organization
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn that day last year, WHO launched Global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, with a resolution...

www.who.int

wjhl.com

American Cancer Society offers 24 hour-a-day resource hotline

Jessica Poff with ACS, talks about their resource hotline for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers, and previews the Great American Smoke-Out and a Cancer Survivor Luminaria event on November 18th. 24-hour ACS Hotline call 1-800-227-2345.
CANCER
onclive.com

Chemotherapy and Antiangiogenesis Therapy in Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS:Let’s transition to first-line metastatic cervical cancer. This can be either de novo stage IVB or recurrent cancer after chemotherapy and radiation. We call this first line. We don’t count chemotherapy or radiation as a line of therapy. Warner, we’ve established a historical chemotherapy backbone. Tell us about that historical chemotherapy backbone in first-line metastatic cervical cancer, and it’s a global standard.
CANCER
onclive.com

Practical Advice on Sequencing Therapies and the Care of Cervical Cancer Patients

Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: With the incorporation of these new agents, we’ll continually refine our treatment approach to a patient who presents with recurrent metastatic disease. The biggest change that we might expect to happen is if these immune checkpoint inhibitors are adopted as adjuvant therapy. These would be in cohorts of patients who either don’t have metastatic disease, so we’re treating a risk, or in patients with metastatic disease and being used as primary and curative therapy. If these ongoing studies turn out to be positive, then it will vastly change what the treatment environment will be in the recurrent setting.
CANCER
Frontiersman

Wasilla City Council recognizes Veterans Day and Lung Cancer Awareness Month

WASILLA — The Wasilla City Council recognized Veterans Day and Lung Cancer Awareness Month during its regular meeting, Monday, Nov. 8. During the meeting, Deputy Mayor, Nikki Velock quoted Wasilla Mayor Glenda’s words from the two proclamations, starting with Veterans Day, “On Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have answered the call to duty, selflessly sacrificing to serve our country and protect the rights of all Americans... Alaska joins the rest of our nation in recognizing our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coastguardsmen who have valiantly defended American values throughout our country’s history… We remember all who have given their lives in defense of freedom and we promise to honor their memory, never taking our freedoms for granted.”
WASILLA, AK
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer most often begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder. Bladder cancer is a common type of the disease that begins in the cells of the bladder. The bladder is a hollow muscular organ in your lower abdomen that stores urine. Bladder cancer most often...
CANCER
themountvernongrapevine.com

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

On the third Thursday in November each year, the world turns purple in support of improved treatment, screenings, and research for World Pancreatic Cancer Day. The observance takes place during Pancreatic Awareness Cancer Month and serves as a reminder to take action and help spread the word about the dangers of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
#Cervical Cancer
Click10.com

Collaboration focuses on eradicating cervical cancer

MIAMI, Fla. – The World Health Organization (WHO) is joining forces with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in a mission to eradicate cervical cancer. For years, Sylvester has worked with community partners to create novel outreach programs in underserved communities, officials at the center said.
MIAMI, FL
roi-nj.com

BD launches FDA-approved, highly automated cervical cancer screening system

Cervical cancer is most commonly caused by human papillomavirus, or HPV, a sexually transmitted disease that affects the uterus. Each year, over 13,000 individuals are diagnosed with cervical cancer in U.S. But, an influx of screening and awareness on the importance of vaccination has lowered these numbers. Franklin Lakes-based BD,...
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Holding Free Skin Cancer Screening Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with 1 in 5 Americans developing it by the age of 70. That’s why Essentia Health is hosting a skin cancer screening day. The SPOTme® Skin Cancer Screening day will be Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m.to...
DULUTH, MN
docwirenews.com

Perceived Financial Barriers Hinder Cervical Cancer Screening

Nearly three in four low-income women cite perceived substantial financial barriers to undergoing cervical cancer screening, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Women’s Health. Caitlin B. Biddell, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues surveyed 702 low-income, uninsured, or publicly insured women...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easternct.edu

Social Action Day focuses on mass incarceration

Panelists from left to right: Bishop John Selders, Rahisha Bivens, Rep. Brandon McGee, Anderson Curtis, Gus Marks-Anderson. Social Work juniors present their project's about mass incarceration at Social Action Day. Social Work juniors present their project's about mass incarceration at Social Action Day. Social work juniors from Dr. Logan's section...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Newswise

‘All in a Day’: Lung Cancer Biopsy, Diagnosis, Surgery, Treatment

Newswise — Los Angeles (November 16, 2021). --“I wanted to know the reality of my condition, and didn’t want to wait,” said Riverside, California, resident Kronenfeld, 78, a poet, author and lecturer emerita in the Department of Creative Writing at the University of California, Riverside. “I can’t imagine any other way of achieving that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Cancer warrior smiles brightly on last day of chemo

One-year-old Noah has a smile that could light up the entire room and he does. On his last day of chemotherapy, the young cancer warrior runs out wearing a cape. Little Noah was diagnosed with a rare cancer earlier this year and still puts on that smile despite several rounds of chemo, two lung surgeries, and a liver transplant.
CANCER
World Health Organization

COVID-19 is the wakeup call for health equity: Let’s use it to help women rise from the nightmare of cervical cancer

COVID-19 has woken the world’s collective consciousness to the indispensability of equitable access to health for all. But we know all too well of another global health nightmare that has, for many decades, both been one of the most visible examples of inequity in health, and one of the most readily preventable drivers of avoidable death in women worldwide - especially in Africa.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

