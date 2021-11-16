Lin-Manuel Miranda has 'learned lessons' from criticism of his projects

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervour, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theatre performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force – he burned so bright on that stage – and I realised that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”

