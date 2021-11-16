ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda has 'learned lessons' from criticism of his projects

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with The New Yorker,...

fremonttribune.com

wfav951.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
MOVIES
wsau.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
MOVIES
Polygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda transforms Tick, Tick… Boom! into a powerful ode to his hero

In 1990, Rent writer-composer Jonathan Larson turned 30 years old. At the time, he was living in a spartan loft in Lower Manhattan, near SoHo, and working part-time in a diner while developing a science-fiction musical called Superbia, based on George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the eight years since he graduated from Adelphi University on Long Island, Larson had developed a reputation in New York’s theatrical community as a promising young talent. But he was broke, and frustrated by how slowly his career was moving. He was still three years away from the first workshop of Rent, a groundbreaking, smash-success musical which wouldn’t officially premiere until 1996 — on the night Larson unexpectedly died.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Just Seven Minutes To Discuss The Songs Of ‘Encanto’ [Interview]

It’s been quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. I mean, Lin-Manuel Miranda is always having amazing years, but this one has been slightly more special than all the other ones. In June, the long-awaited movie adaption of his breakthrough musical “In The Heights” was released to critical acclaim. A few months later the recorded version of “Hamilton” found him accepting his second Emmy Award. And this month, not only is his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” arriving in theaters and on Netflix, but he has contributed an almost entire musical of songs for Walt Disney Animation’s wonderful “Encanto.” Oh, right. And I got seven minutes to speak to him about it. Seven.
THEATER & DANCE
Lin Manuel Miranda
adelphi.edu

Lin-Manuel Miranda Continues the Legacy of Jonathan Larson '82

The works and life of composer/playwright Jonathan Larson '82 continue to influence and inspire other artists, even 22 years after his tragic passing in 1996. The works and life of composer/playwright Jonathan Larson ’82 continue to influence and inspire other artists, even 22 years after his tragic passing in 1996, the day before the premiere of his groundbreaking musical RENT. The musical won a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards.
GARDEN CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda on his directorial debut and Jonathan Larson's influence

Broadway playwright, composer, and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda has earned numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his musicals “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.”. With the premiere of his new movie “Tick, Tick…Boom!” Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut in a full circle...
MOVIES
laconiadailysun.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie school

Lin-Manuel Miranda thinks of his different projects as college classes. The 41-year-old star finds it less intimidating to think of his workload as different "courses" he's studying and finds it makes his different ventures complement one another better. Discussing directing 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', writing music for 'The Little Mermaid' and...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Willie Geist to discuss how "Hamilton" started out as the “preposterous idea” of telling a story about the founding of the nation with a Black and Latin cast and hip-hop music. Miranda tears up recalling the pivotal moment in his life when he saw Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” on Broadway and how he is paying tribute to Larson in his directorial debut with the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!” starring Andrew Garfield.Nov. 21, 2021.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Tick, Tick...Boom! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

When "Tick, Tick...Boom!" was announced, everyone and their mother had an opinion about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tribute to "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson. I didn't; I am an outside observer who was friends with the theater kids but wasn't one herself. If you heard me sing or watched me dance, you'd know I'm better off in the audience, anyway. The last new musical I watched was "Anna and the Apocalypse," and that was a film festival screening I went into with no information.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue

In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervour, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theatre performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force – he burned so bright on that stage – and I realised that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Lin-Manuel Miranda Rehashes In the Heights Backlash: "It’s Not Cancellation. That’s Having Opinions"

Following the release of In the Heights back in June, the film received major backlash for its lack of Black representation in lead roles — specifically darker-skinned Black Latinx characters — given that the movie is set in Washington Heights. Now, in a new interview with The New Yorker, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is speaking out again about the criticism the film received. "Once something has success, you're not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore," Miranda said. "You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, 'It's a miracle I got something on the stage.' Because now that is expected of me."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
MOVIES
Variety

Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
MUSIC
Polygon

Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto is a musical masterpiece

Encanto, Disney’s newest animated movie, is a fantasy musical — exactly the kind of thing that made the studio’s name over the past 80-plus years. But while the film uses a typical Disney setup of a young misfit finding her way in the world, it focuses on a tighter, more contained story than previous Disney movies, and it’s one of the most emotionally compelling films of Disney’s Revival Era. From Zootopia directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with a script from Bush and playwright Charise Castro Smith, and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto is a masterpiece that makes the Disney musical-with-a-splash-of-magic formula soar.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife doesn't enjoy musicals

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife doesn't like musicals. The 'In The Heights' creator will "watch anything" that features singing and dancing on the big screen but his spouse Vanessa - with whom he has sons Sebastian, six, and Francisco, three - is much more choosy. He said: "[Vanessa does not] really care...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 'dirty secret' hidden in Tick, Tick... Boom!

For his debut as a film director, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda turned to some unlikely source material - an unfinished one-man show by the late Jonathan Larson. The composer and lyricist of the groundbreaking 1990s musical Rent, Larson was a force of nature. Tall, gangly, with a mess of black hair and ambition to burn.
MOVIES

