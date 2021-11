CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney has been a part of many great moments in both his playing career at Alabama and his coaching career at Clemson. What his team achieved Saturday in its last game at Memorial Stadium is something he's never seen before. The Tigers won their 34th consecutive home game with a 48-27 victory over Wake Forest that sent the senior class out in style.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO