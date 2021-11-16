ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter Reunion! Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson to Star in HBO Max Special

By Benjamin VanHoose
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the original Harry Potter stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — plus more from the extended cast of the eight films will reunite for a special on the streaming service. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on Jan. 1,...

