Jackson, SC

'Foul smell' leads South Carolina police to discover body tied up in cellar

By Editorials
WJCL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found dead and bound in the cellar of a South Carolina home after police went to check on him and found a foul smell, according to the...

www.wjcl.com

Tyrone Banks
6d ago

wow OMG I really know we all got to leave this world 🌍 some day but we don't when where or how but all going to leave this world but just be aware of your situation and your surroundings and please 🙏🙏🙏 pretty please 🙏🙏🙏 watch your back 🤠😉😂🔙

Marjorie Morningstar
6d ago

How awful! Poor man must have died horrible death starving and no one came to help him.

yoohoo
6d ago

next of kin , were not there for him but will line up for his estate

