ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Did Carlos Correa blow his chance to play for the Yankees by criticizing Derek Jeter?

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egrLF_0cyRXhmw00

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, a free agent for the first time in his career, has long maintained his love for New York and especially playing at Yankee Stadium. His recent appearance, alongside teammate Martin Maldonado, at UFC 268 held at Madison Square Garden earlier this month did little to quiet rumors of Correa’s interest in the Yankees, a team he routinely tormented throughout his seven-year Astros tenure.

Of course, because of his ties to the Astros’ cheating scandal, denying the Bombers in both the 2017 and 2019 playoffs, Correa in New York could be a tough sell. Further complicating matters, Correa’s unprompted criticism of Derek Jeter likely won’t sit well with a fan base that, by all accounts, hates his guts.

In an interview conducted in Spanish, Correa was dismissive of Jeter, insisting the Yankees legend was not deserving of any of the five Gold Gloves he garnered throughout his Hall-of-Fame career. Blasphemous as it sounds, that’s fair criticism of Jeter, who has long been considered an overrated fielder. Though he certainly had his share of highlight-reel moments including his iconic flip to nab Jeremy Giambi (who, inexplicably, elected not to slide ) at home plate and venturing into the stands to rob Trot Nixon on one of the gutsiest plays you’ll ever see , on the whole, Jeter graded as a below-average defensive shortstop, finishing his career with an abysmal -162 defensive runs saved.

But as far as first impressions go, Correa probably should have workshopped this take before unleashing it to the masses. Would Correa make the Yankees, currently in the midst of a 12-year World Series drought, a better team? Undoubtedly. But does Correa’s value as a baseball player trump the awkwardness of joining a team he’s openly antagonized for much of the past decade? That will be for GM Brian Cashman, and Correa himself, to decide.

In embracing his villain role as the unapologetic face of baseball’s most hated team, Correa has made plenty of enemies in his short time in the big leagues. But as a 27-year-old in his athletic prime coming off career-highs in home runs (26), runs scored (104) and wins above replacement (7.2)—not to mention he was this year’s AL Gold Glove recipient at shortstop—Correa’s immense talent cannot be discounted. Will the title-starved Yankees make a deal with the devil or was Correa slandering Jeter a bridge too far? We’re about to find out.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: Is Carlos Correa on his way to Anaheim?

There are multiple players on this AL-winning Astros team that the LA Angels will have on their radar, including Carlos Correa. A Yankees podcast account tweeted a video showing Correa seeming to accept that he will be playing elsewhere in 2022, but the Yankees aren’t the only team that will be in contention.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Trot Nixon
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ufc#Astros#Bombers#Spanish#Gold Gloves
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Did Carlos Correa give free agency hint?

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa may have provided a hint about his ideal suitor, though it remains unclear. On Monday morning, the Detroit Tigers made the first big move on the free agent market, by convincing pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to sign in MoTown. E-Rod left Beantown in the dust, signing a five-year deal worth at least $77 million and potentially more with incentives.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels chasing Yankees’ potential free-agent prize

You can never have enough pitching. That’s why the Los Angeles Dodgers got MLB free agency rolling Monday by signing former New York Yankees left-hander Andrew Heaney. On Tuesday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports the Los Angeles Angels are ready to jump into the pitching mix and have a potential Yankees target on their radar.
MLB
FanSided

Braves add veteran to backstop, Yankees stuck with Gary Sanchez

The Atlanta Braves got a head start in free agency, as they signed former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina to a multi-year deal. The parade is over for the Atlanta Braves after they won the World Series for the first time since 1995. Now, much like their 29 counterparts, began looking at the free agency market in hopes of competing in the Fall Classic. The Braves wasted no time in adding a catcher from the free agency market, and it will make those New York Yankees fans looking to move on from Gary Sanchez a bit upset.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees make free agent push to steal Freddie Freeman from Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly being courted by the New York Yankees in free agency as his future in Atlanta remains uncertain. In Atlanta, there is no World Series win without Freddie Freeman. The renowned first baseman and left-handed hitter is walking into free agency in the best possible situation: a 2021 World Series champion and a 2020 NL MVP.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy