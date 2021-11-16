ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sunny Hostin Shuts Down Jedediah Bila Over COVID Vaccine Views: We Shouldn’t Allow ‘Misinformation’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0umP_0cyRXguD00
10 Photos.

‘The View’ welcomed their former co-host back to discuss her new book ‘Dear Hartley,’ but they started arguing when Jedidiah tried to explain why she wasn’t vaccinated.

It’s no secret that the four main co-hosts of The View are strongly in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine, but hosts Joy Behar, 79, and Sunny Hostin, 53, got into with former co-host Jedediah Bila, 42, explained her reasoning for not getting vaccinated during an appearance on Tuesday November 16. Jedediah had joined the ladies via video call to discuss her new book Dear Hartley: Thoughts On Character, Kindness, And Building A Brighter World, when Joy mentioned the elephant in the room.

Joy mentioned that the former co-host wasn’t able to sit at the table with them, because she’s not vaccinated and ABC has a policy, which requires guests to be vaccinated to join the show. Jedediah, who had COVID in April 2020, claimed that the vaccine “poses a greater risk than a benefit,” according to her doctor. “I have a medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my infectious disease, vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors. I’m not a candidate for this vaccine,” she said. “I also have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7wey_0cyRXguD00
Sunny mentioned her friendship with Jedediah, when discussing her vaccine stance. (Shutterstock)

After claiming that doctors have signed off on her natural immunity, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host mentioned that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, but encouraged people to make decisions on their own. “My point about all of this is I am not anti-vax,” she said. “I want every one of you to sit with your family members to sit with your trusted doctors and say, ‘What is the best decision for me?’”

While she said that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, Jedediah did speak out against vaccine mandates. “This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations,” she said. “The vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID and does not prevent you from transmitting COVID.” After she said that, Joy seemed completely shocked and quipped about her longtime job, where she was a contribute of Fox News from 2013 to 2016, and then again from 2018 to May 2021, when she left the outlet. “Oh my goodness. No, that’s not so. You’ve been at Fox TV too long,” Joy responded.

Sunny Hostin jumped in to call out Jedediah for her stance, as the two talked over each other. Jedediah claimed to oppose mandates “on the grounds of science,” and Sunny fired back with statistics about how over 762,000 people had died of COVID, including her husband Emmanuel Hostin’s parents. “I just don’t understand why you would choose to prioritize your personal freedom over health and safety of others,” she said, noting that the two are longtime friends. “We’ve had the United States surgeon general debunk everything that you’ve just said, and I just don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air. I’m really sorry, my friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOw2b_0cyRXguD00
The ladies of ‘The View’ welcomed back their former co-host Jedediah Bila on Tuesday. (ABC)

Jedediah tried to respond over Sunny and mentioned that she was “prioritizing my health,” but it was difficult to hear. Whoopi Goldberg diffused the situation by mentioning a commercial was coming up. “This should sound very familiar to you. We got to go to break,” the comedian said. As Whoopi mentioned that members of the studio audience would get a copy of the former co-host’s book, Jedediah got one last mention in: “Follow the science, people.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Fans Think Joy Behar Shaded Meghan McCain: ‘The Panel Is Perfect Now’

While talking about Abby Huntsman’s surprise return to ‘The View,’ Joy remarked that she felt like the panel was ‘perfect.’. Did Joy Behar just drop a subtle diss directed at Meghan McCain? The ladies of The View have been looking back on the show in celebration of its 25th season, and during the Friday November 19 episode, the women welcomed former co-host Abby Huntsman back to the table. While discussing what Abby’s been up to since she left the show, she also mentioned how the show’s changed since she left.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Jedediah Bila
Person
Sunny Hostin
Primetimer

Joy Behar Would Rather Burn Down Her Guest House Than Host Overnight Visitors

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The mood was light on The View today as the ladies celebrated Whoopi's birthday with a live DJ, a surprise appearance from Nicolle Wallace, and a performance by Anita Ward. While the day may have been all about Whoopi (except when ABC forced her to mention Disney+ Day in a show of corporate synergy), it was Joy Behar who stole the show with her classic one-liners. Today's Joy-isms included a brief moment when she forgot about the existence of the Atlantic Ocean, some confusion surrounding stereotypical acting roles, and even a promise to burn down her guest house, should anyone ever attempt to stay there:
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With View Guest Over America’s Progress on Race: ‘They’re Lynching People’

Whoopi Goldberg had a spirited conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya about how much progress America has actually made in moving past racial issues. Tafoya, The View’s latest guest host, was on the panel Tuesday as the show talked about the Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The show especially focused on how critical race theory has become a wedge issue overshadowing the contest as the race narrows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Views#Abc#Fox Friends Weekend
Best Life

This Former "The View" Co-Host Just Revealed She Felt "Threatened" on Set

The View has featured 22 hosts during its time on the air, and many of them have opened up about their varying experiences on the show after leaving. The latest to speak out is Abby Huntsman, who co-hosted The View from September 2018 to January 2020. The journalist and daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman talked about her time hosting the show in a new interview with DailyMailTV and said she only wishes she made the decision to leave the show sooner.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Meet Jedediah Bila’s husband following her appearance on The View

In an appearance on ABC’s The View, former co-host Jedediah Bila has sparked the attention of viewers following her opinions on COVID-19 vaccinations. The interview which took place remotely saw Bila starting a debate after sharing her views against vaccine mandates. Viewers of the talk show have since been keen...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View" Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another. The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

The View Goes Off the Rails After Jedediah Bila Defends Opposition to Vaccine Mandates: ‘You’ve Been at Fox TV Too Long!’

The View’s reunion with Jedediah Bila grew heated when the panelists clashed with their former co-host over her opposition to vaccine mandates. Bila beamed into the show on Tuesday, where Joy Behar brought up “the elephant in the room because you were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy.” Behar was referring to the fact that The View requires everyone in attendance to be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before they’re allowed into the building.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Meghan McCain In Talks To Return To Fox News Months After Leaving 'The View,' She's Looking For A 'TV Home That Supports Her'

Meghan McCain may be making a return to the small screen sooner than expected. Though McCain has insisted she's in no rush to get back to work on-air after her exit from The View, an insider reportedly spilled that she's already negotiating her return to Fox News. (She joined the network as a contributor in 2015, and was named a cohost of the talk show Outnumbered the following year before her 2017 departure.)
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Sunny Hostin Is More Than Just Co-host of The View

I’ve got dog slobber dripping down my pants. This is the result of not one but two gigantic Newfoundland puppies, Finn, seven months, and Harlow, four months, who quickly convey that tandem slobbering is their pièce de résistance. I’d be annoyed if I weren’t impressed. I can hear the chickens and hens off in the distance as I spot the construction crew hard at work on the new coop being installed in the barn. Passing the dogs, I enter the sprawling 12,000 square foot residence, seated on over two acres of land in Purchase, New York, and am greeted by a cat, Luna. And then she appears, glissading down a spiral staircase in a sweat suit and slides: Asunción Cummings Hostin, or Sunny, as she’s known to the millions who tune in weekdays to watch her on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Unvaxed Jedediah Bila Spars By Remote With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Over Vaccine Mandate: Joy Behar Quips, “You Have Been At Fox News Too Long”

UPDATE, with video Unvaxed Jedediah Bila, a former co-host of ABC’s The View, visited her old show today – by remote – to plug a new book and make her case against vaccine mandates. At least the plug went unchallenged. “Let’s discuss the elephant in the room,” said co-host Joy Behar, segueing away from the Dear Hartley memoir discussion. “You were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy that you can’t get into this building unless you’re fully vaccinated…and you made a conscious decision not to get vaccinated.” Watch the...
ENTERTAINMENT
seattlepi.com

Whoopi Goldberg inks multi-year deal to remain on ‘The View’

Variety has confirmed with sources that the Oscar winner has signed a sizable new deal that will see her stay on the ABC daytime talk show for a further four years through its 28th Season. Season 25 of “The View” recently debuted on Sept. 7. More from Variety. Whoopi Goldberg...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy