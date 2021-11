MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO