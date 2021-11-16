ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coronavirus: NYC’s Times Square to open for New Year’s Eve

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8F4B_0cyRWJY900

NEW YORK CITY — New York City plans to reopen Times Square to revelers on New Year’s Eve 2022.

One year after the world-famous party was closed to in-person celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public gatherings are now allowed once again.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced details about the party, including requirements for everyone attending to be fully vaccinated, WABC reported. All attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination and a valid ID. Unvaccinated children under five must be with a vaccinated adult in order to enter. Masks will also be required.

All the elements from previous Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations are slated to return, with big crowds, music and the ball drop.

Specific performances for the event will be announced in December.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney pauses sales of most annual passes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has halted sales of most of its annual passes, according to its website. “New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused,” the website reads. The Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Incredi-Pass are all listed as “currently unavailable” on the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy