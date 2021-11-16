ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Man Charged with Federal Hate Crime After Attacking Gay Man

A Springfield, Oregon man has been charged with a federal hate crime after using the internet to target and brutally assault a gay man, because of his sexual orientation.

Daniel Andrew McGee, 22, has been charged with a criminal complaint of a hate crime. The complaint alleges that McGee attempted to kill the victim.

According to Oregon court documents, McGee and his victim met using Grindr, a social media and networking application designed for, and used primarily by, gay men. On July 5, 2021, after agreeing to meet, McGee entered his victim’s apartment and proceeded to assault the man with a wooden club over a period of several minutes.

Despite the victim’s pleas for McGee to stop, McGee continued striking the man repeatedly in the head with the club. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Further investigation revealed that, in the weeks leading up to the attack, McGee used the internet to search for and view graphically violent anti-gay material, including videos of anti-gay attacks. McGee also used the internet to plan the assault, purchasing the weapon and other materials online. In addition, McGee searched online for suggestions about how to get away with murder and how murderers avoid getting caught.

On November 15, 2021, McGee was arrested by the FBI and made his initial appearance in federal court before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

Oregon Assistant Attorney General Kristen M. Clarke of the Civil Rights Division and Acting Oregon U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Eugene Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Gavin W. Bruce, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Cameron A. Bell, Trial Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

