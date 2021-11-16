ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Fairhope Mayor: Tree falls on FedEx truck, cuts power to parts of city

By Blake Brown
 6 days ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan tells WKRG News 5 crews are working to restore power to various parts of the city as of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mayor Sullivan tells us a tree fell onto a FedEx truck, bringing down power lines as a result. Crews are currently working to restore power to the affected areas, with some of the homes and businesses already restored. They anticipate having all of the power restored within the hour.

Sullivan says the driver of the truck was not injured.

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

