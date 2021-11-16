ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York welcomes back fully vaccinated revelers for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – New York City’s Times Square will once again fill with revelers ringing in the new year on Dec. 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, but only if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where COVID-19 Is Spreading At Alarming Rates in New York State

Could some New Yorkers see COVID-19 restrictions or even shutdowns soon? Some areas of New York State are experiencing alarming increases in their COVID-19 positivity rates. The crazy thing is, New York City, the most populated city in the state and country, is not one of them. Somehow, the place with the most people and most potential for recurring spread, has managed to do what less densely-populated areas can't. New York City's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Saturday, November 20, 2021, is 1.60 percent. The statewide average is 3.77 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

De Blasio’s New York Should Be a Warning to Democrats

The Democrats have plenty of reason to fear a blow-out in next year’s midterms—and Bill de Blasio's New York City helps to explain why. The party's defeats up and down the ballot in Virginia were no one-off. A red wave also swept over Long Island, just to the east of New York City. There, Republicans recaptured the Nassau County executive slot and district attorney’s office and unseated the incumbent Suffolk County DA. With polls showing Republicans favored by an unprecedented 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, there’s no question that the suburbs are back in play without Trump on the ballot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Aiming To Get Rid Of Carriage Horses In Central Park During 11th Hour Of His Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the clock ticking down on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, he is once again trying to get rid of carriage horses in Central Park. This time, de Blasio is developing eleventh hour legislation to replace the popular tourist attraction with electric show cars, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Friday. When de Blasio ran for mayor in 2013, he vowed to get rid of the carriage horses “on day one.” He’s been in office for 2,877 days now (with 43 to go). As he contemplates running for governor, he’s trying to make good on that old campaign promise. Call it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Holiday Traditions Coming Back To Life Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City. The Fifth Avenue Association celebrated the season Wednesday night with a Brooklyn Youth Chorus performance and the lighting of the Pulitzer Fountain. There were also handcrafted animal sculptures, icebergs and 5,000 feet of lights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has left millions of New Yorkers hungry. A new report finds 1 in 7 city residents has struggled with food insecurity, with the Bronx hit the hardest. That’s where CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went Monday. She visited a food giveaway to help struggling families this holiday season. “I’m very thankful because right now I don’t have my job,” resident Kim D’Onofrio said. Web Extra: Read Hunger Free America report (pdf) During these tough times, friends are grateful they now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving. “It’s a true blessing, especially with everything going on,” Najette Montalvo said. Thanks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Students Create New Street Mural In East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new street mural is up in East New York, Brooklyn. It’s called the “We Are Better Together” mural and was created by young people who live in the area. The students put up the artwork and helped with food distribution in their community. It’s all part of the “Murals for Good” program sponsored by Carnegie Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Eric Adams: Supreme Court concealed weapon ruling ‘could have a major impact’ on NYC safety.

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his plans to address the pandemic, increasing crime, and gun-carrying laws. “The concealed weapon ruling that’s going to come about is extremely challenging for us,” says Adams. “This is different from a rural county somewhere. And this could have a major impact on our ability to keep our city safe, but we will adjust.”Nov. 22, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

AG James presents her own plan for tackling COVID-19 as governor

Democratic candidate for governor Letitia James unveiled a multi-point plan for how she would address the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to use the state's buying power for more home testing kits, expanding outreach outside major cities and offer $200 to vaccine holdouts to get their shots. At the same time, James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul leads in early New York Governor race poll

NEW YORK (WETM) – A new Data for Progress poll published by Politico shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a sizeable lead over New York Attorney General Letitia James in the 2022 gubernatorial race. The poll finds Governor Hochul with the highest favorability ratings (+40 net favorability) followed closely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Calls For New Yorkers To Keep Protests Peaceful After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams issued a call Saturday to keep protests in New York City peaceful in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and comptroller-elect Brad Lander released a joint statement calling for the prohibition of concealed carry laws and stopping “the easy purchase of firearms that can be transported from one community to another with malicious intent.” The statement goes on to say, “New Yorkers are united in support of safety and justice, and against violence and division. As some of us take to the streets today to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

At certain point in the fall/winter botanic gardens have less on offer. Cue the LEDs! If you are in the Brooklyn area Lightscape at the Botianic Garden looks like a real treat. From Gothamist:. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is offering a new, illuminated after-dark experience called “Lightscape,” a twinkling maze...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecut.com

Yet Another Investigation Does Not Look Good for Andrew Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the 46-page report detailing its impeachment investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, concluding there’s “overwhelming evidence” he engaged in sexual harassment, the New York Times reports. Cuomo resigned from office in August after New York attorney general Letitia James launched...
POLITICS
New York Post

Embattled social services boss Steve Banks to leave City Hall

The embattled head of the city’s sprawling network of social and homeless services, Steve Banks, has ended his pursuit of a position in Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ administration and will depart at the end of the year, he announced Monday. The longtime lawyer’s decision to leave municipal service and return to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

