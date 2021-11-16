ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Operations Needs to Match Access – Key Message from ATLAS 2021

By Colin Hung
healthcareittoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the key themes that ran through the ATLAS 2021 event hosted by Kyruus was how operations and infrastructure needs to match the level of access being offered to patients. If a healthcare organization is not ready for the volume, not only will patients have a poor experience, but staff...

www.healthcareittoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcareittoday.com

The Future of Artificial Intelligence In Direct Patient Care

The following is a guest article by Jordan Bazinsky, EVP of Operations at Cotiviti. Artificial intelligence has taken an increasingly prominent role in the healthcare system over the last several years. Until now, however, AI’s role has been primarily focused on two domains: diagnostics and administrative functions. An example of the former is radiology, where AI supports rapid and robust detection of potential anomalies, while an example of the latter is identification of fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare billing.
HEALTH
healthcareittoday.com

Dedalus Acquires Swiftqueue to Support Patients in Accessing Healthcare Services Through a Digital Front Door

Dedalus Group (“Dedalus”), a leading international healthcare software solutions provider, has announced to have completed the acquisition of 100% of Swiftqueue Technologies Ltd a fast-growing cloud-native appointment and scheduling solution provider. The Cloud-native Swiftqueue solution enables patients and citizens to access healthcare services provided from hospitals, clinics and specialists through...
TECHNOLOGY
healthcareittoday.com

H1 Raises $100M Series C to Expand Footprint, Make H1 the Central Healthcare Professional Data Network for Global Healthcare Community

Led by new investor Altimeter Capital, round will help H1 increase velocity of growth and network effect as more healthcare contributors engage with its global platform. H1, which provides the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has raised a $100M Series C round of funding led by Altimeter Capital, joined by new investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Flex Capital, with participation from existing investors IVP, Menlo Ventures, Transformation Capital, Lux Capital and LeadEdge. The funding enables H1 to accelerate into its next chapter by investing in the expansion of its data and network, product development and hiring, with a goal to make H1 the core global healthcare network for every medical professional and organization in the world.
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

Parking Lot Healthcare: Is It Here to Stay? – #HITsm Chat Topic

We’re excited to share the topic and questions for this week’s #HITsm chat happening Friday, 11/19 at Noon ET (9 AM PT). This week’s chat will be hosted by Dessiree Paoli (@dessiree_paoli) from @InterlaceHealth on the topic “Parking Lot Healthcare: Is It Here to Stay?”. It’s no secret that the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Atlas#Missionaries#Atlas 2021#Svp#Virtua Health
healthcareittoday.com

The Future is Open Data: What Healthcare Can Learn From Finance

The following is a guest article by Mike Simmons, CEO and Founder at andros. Sharing information across platforms has become so ubiquitous that many of us hardly notice it happening—interconnected technologies touch almost every area of our lives. Industries ranging from tourism to e-commerce have adopted data-sharing practices; greater access to information has proven, unsurprisingly, to lead to better experiences.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Do Tomatoes Cause Heartburn?

While tomatoes are often touted as a healthy food rich in vitamins and antioxidants, they can be a dietary source of pain for those prone to heartburn.
Virginia Mercury

In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas

Kali King could sense something was wrong during her last pregnancy. She had gone into labor, but when she went into the hospital on a Sunday, her cervix wasn’t dilating. She wanted to see her OB-GYN the next day, but one of the doctors there was insistent she could wait until Thursday for a check-up. […] The post In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
healthcareittoday.com

CIO Podcast – Episode 20: Bryan Bliven on Innovation and Project Prioritization

For the 20th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Bryan Bliven, Chief Information Officer at MU Health Care. MU Health Care was recently awarded the HIMSS Davies Award as one of only nine healthcare organizations that have been selected as a Davies award winner twice. In this episode, we talk about their HIMSS Davies Award submission and the impact these efforts have had on patients and their organization.
YOUTUBE

Comments / 0

Community Policy