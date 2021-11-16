Operations Needs to Match Access – Key Message from ATLAS 2021

Led by new investor Altimeter Capital, round will help H1 increase velocity of growth and network effect as more healthcare contributors engage with its global platform. H1, which provides the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has raised a $100M Series C round of funding led by Altimeter Capital, joined by new investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Flex Capital, with participation from existing investors IVP, Menlo Ventures, Transformation Capital, Lux Capital and LeadEdge. The funding enables H1 to accelerate into its next chapter by investing in the expansion of its data and network, product development and hiring, with a goal to make H1 the core global healthcare network for every medical professional and organization in the world.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO