ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Meta goes into lockdown

By Alex Heath
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, a researcher for Meta prepared a talk for colleagues that they knew would hit close to home. The subject: how to cope as a researcher when the company you work for is constantly receiving negative press. The talk had been approved to show at the company’s annual...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 74

Amy Hudgins
5d ago

What’s wrong Mark you don’t like people knowing your personal business 🤔 neither do we stop stealing from people and selling their data...

Reply
50
Bryan Bressem
5d ago

their communists and liberal trash that work for facistbook, hope your in court forever paying us truth speakersand seekers, not your leftist garbage...

Reply(3)
8
Hurtful Truth
6d ago

grow a set of balls and delete Facebook

Reply(14)
59
Related
mobileworldlive.com

Meta slows encryption rollout

Meta denied reports it delayed plans to deploy end-to-end encryption on its Facebook and Instagram services, though conceded to Mobile World Live (MWL) it had amended its original timeline. In a statement, a company representative clarified Meta planned some encryption moves at some point in 2022, but had now given...
INTERNET
finance-commerce.com

Meta to build stores before Metaverse

SAN FRANCISCO — One of Mark Zuckerberg’s first steps toward building the metaverse may be physical instead of virtual. Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world, said people with knowledge of the project and company documents viewed by The New York Times. The stores would be used to introduce people to devices made by the company’s Reality Labs division, such as virtual reality headsets and, eventually, augmented reality glasses, they said.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Facebook tests giving more control of News Feed content to users again

Facebook parent company Meta said it is testing new ways for users to customize the content they see in their News Feeds. The company said in a blog post Thursday that the test, available to a “small percentage” of users to start, would allow people to adjust their preferences to increase or reduce the amount of content they see from specific friends, family, groups, and pages they’re connected with on the platform.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
digg.com

Facebook And The True Meaning Of 'Meta'

Prefixes rarely make headlines, but with Facebook's rebrand, "meta" became a word for 2021. Nathan Dufour Oglesby explores its deeper meanings and ancient origins. Donut Media takes a deep dive into the humble beginnings of the American pickup truck, and how its new avatar became overcharged and overpowered.
INTERNET
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Lawsuits#Integrity#The Wall Street Journal#Verge#Instagram
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Facebook delays rollout of encrypted messaging amid child safety fears

Facebook has delayed a rollout of encrypted messaging amid fears such a move could put children at greater risk of exploitation and abuse. Meta, which owns the social networking giant as well as the messaging service WhatApp, said it is taking time to “get this right” and pledged to work to strike a balance between privacy and safety online.The company previously said it was aiming to rollout encrypted messaging in its Messenger and Instagram apps at one stage in 2022, but has now said it will not be complete until 2023.End-to-end encryption hides messages from everyone except those in a...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse could fracture the world as we know it — letting people 'reality block' things they disagree with and making polarization even worse

The so-called metaverse could give us our own virtual echo chambers and tailored realities. Experts told Insider the result could be a fractured reality where we all exist in different worlds. In the metaverse of the future, two people could be walking down the same street and see very different...
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook is paying musicians and creators up to $50,000 to use its live audio features

Social media conglomerate Meta continues its tactic of buying buzz, after CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised in July that the company would pay $1 billion to creators by the end of 2022. A report from The Information details how some of this money is being spent, with Meta-owned Facebook paying creators up to $50,000 to use the platform’s Live Audio Rooms feature — a rival to the once-buzzy live audio app Clubhouse.
INTERNET
houstonmirror.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Twitter introduces aliases for contributors to its Birdwatch moderation program

Twitter is introducing aliases for participants in its Birdwatch moderation tool so they don’t have to include their usernames in notes they leave on others’ tweets, the company announced in a blog post Monday. The social media platform launched the pilot of Birdwatch in January as a way to crowdsource fact-checking on tweets that might contain misleading or inaccurate information. But the company said contributors in the pilot Birdwatch program “overwhelmingly voiced a preference for contributing under aliases. This preference was strongest for women and Black contributors.”
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
INTERNET
The Verge

Twitter is the latest social media network to combine shopping and livestreams

Twitter is hosting its first shopping livestream on November 28th at 7PM ET, the company announced today as it becomes the latest social media platform to embrace the trend. The “Cyber Deals Sunday” stream will be a collaboration with Walmart and will take place during the post-Thanksgiving weekend, which is traditionally associated with big sales promotions. Twitter describes the livestream, which will be hosted by Jason Derulo, as a “30-minute variety show” that will feature “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.”
INTERNET
thenerdstash.com

The Metaverse: How to Get Ready for It

Since Facebook announced its name change to Meta, the tech space has been abuzz with the term ‘metaverse’ and how this new virtual world will fundamentally change how humanity operates for the better part of the century. Although the metaverse we keep hearing about today is a far cry from Ready Player One’s OASIS, tech leaders like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg are projecting that early semblances of a coherent metaverse could be here within the next decade.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy