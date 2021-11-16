Parking Lot Healthcare: Is It Here to Stay? – #HITsm Chat Topic

The following is a guest article by Roy Shteren, PT MPHA, CEO & Co-Founder of WizeCare and Shai David, Solution Architect, Algorithm Developer, CTO & Co-Founder of WizeCare. Only 30% of patients who receive outpatient physical therapy services attend all the visits their insurance company authorizes, costing practices about $250,000 in lost revenue per year. And of those who’d benefit from PT services, only 9.58% of people start an outpatient therapy program at all. There is a substantial disconnect in traditional, face-to-face physical rehabilitation environments due to numerous challenges in the receiving of care. Logistical and financial barriers associated with physical rehabilitation appointments for patients—particularly older patients, and patients who are suffering from neurological disorders—often result in the “no show phenomenon,” a trend with which clinicians are all too familiar. The quality of patient outcomes suffers as a result of patient nonadherence to physical therapy treatment plans.
