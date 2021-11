IMG Citrus Vero Beach, FL is known as the leading grower and marketer of Florida grapefruit and controls over 70% of Florida’s fresh grapefruit production. IMG Citrus announced the launch of a new Florida grapefruit brand and specialty product, YELLOS. Golden like the sun and known for adorning the very first citrus groves in the state of Florida, YELLOS is positioned as Florida’s best-kept secret that boasts consistently sweet taste and a unique experience for the consumer. With limited availability during the winter months of November through April, YELLOS is an opportunity to invigorate the citrus aisle across the U.S. market in a convenient grab-and-go 2-pack.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO